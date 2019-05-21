Lilbits 367: Say hello to the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini (while you wait for the Galaxy Home)

It’s been close to a year since Samsung first spoke publicly about the Galaxy Home smart speaker with support for the company’s Bixby voice assistant… but you still can’t actually buy one yet. But it looks like the company is also developing a second, smaller model.

The folks at CNET spotted an FCC listing for what appears to be a Galaxy Home Mini “AI Speaker” with support for 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2. It seems to feature AKG audio of some sort.

There’s no word on the price, release date, or why you’d buy one of these instead of an Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home Mini.

But there is a picture.

Here’s a roundup of some of the latest tech news from around the web.

