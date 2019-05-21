Lilbits 367: Say hello to the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini (while you wait for the Galaxy Home)

It’s been close to a year since Samsung first spoke publicly about the Galaxy Home smart speaker with support for the company’s Bixby voice assistant… but you still can’t actually buy one yet. But it looks like the company is also developing a second, smaller model.
The folks at CNET spotted an FCC listing for what appears to be a Galaxy Home Mini “AI Speaker” with support for 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2. It seems to feature AKG audio of some sort.
There’s no word on the price, release date, or why you’d buy one of these instead of an Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home Mini.
But there is a picture.
- Samsung Galaxy Home ‘mini’ hits the FCC [CNET]
- Oculus Quest + Rift S Now Available [Oculus]
Oculus Quest standalone VR headset now shipping for $399 and up, as is the new Oculus Rift S headset (which is designed to work with a PC).
- ASUS releases ZenFone 6 bootloader unlock tool and kernel source code [xda-developers]
Asus has released a bootloader unlock tool and kernel source code for the Zenfone 6 — which is probably good news for folks lured in by the phone’s attractive price/specs who aren’t afraid of custom ROMs, because Asus doesn’t have the best OS update record.
- Sony just laid out everything there is to know about the PS5 [Engadget]
Sony PlayStation 5 will feature SSD storage (rather then a hard drive), updated AMD Ryzen/Navi CPU and GPU with support for ray tracing and 8K gaming, and up to 10x faster speed for loading complex scenes. It’ll be backward compatible with PS4 games.
- Update: The GPD Pocket 2 Max is now just the P2 Max [Liliputing]
The 8.9 inch mini-laptop formerly known as the GPD Pocket 2 Max is officially now the GPD P2 Max. The name change helps differentiate it from the original Pocket 2. Plus it makes more sense since you’d need pretty big pockets to fit the new model.
