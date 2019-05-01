Liliputing

Lilbits 365: You’re holding it wrong

at by 3 Comments

The recently released Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e sells for $400 and up and features a 10.5 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, and at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, a fingerprint sensor, and quad speakers… all of which make it a pretty attractive option for folks who want a decent 10 inch tablet, but who prefer Android to iOS.

But it turns out there’s one small problem — if you hold the Galaxy Tab S5e in portrait mode and your hand covers the lower left corner, you may lose your WiFi connection.

While it’s not entirely clear what’s causing the issue, if it’s a hardware design problem, then it’s unlikely that a software update will fix is. So the long and short of it may be that your only option is to… hold it differently.

The folks at Samsung aren’t having a good month when it comes to quality control issues, are they?

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

VampireZIM

Thats unfortunate, I dont like samdung, but I applaud their attempt to keep this market alive and DEX with Linux is a great start of something. But its hard to compete with ipad. i hate apple and I own an ipad pro 12.9, its a great tablet, too bad it runs ios and everything i need only works on ios…

Samsung has a long history of quality control issues on devices that were not properly vetted for release. They seem to have a “it’s good enough” philosophy when it comes to new hardware. Admittedly they are not alone in this regard but they do present a very big target given the cost of their devices relative to the rest of the android ecosystem.

If Samsung made a car it would have square wheels and spontaneously catch on fire.

