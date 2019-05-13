Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Extreme supports 9th-gen Intel Core i9, NVIDIA GTX 1650 Max-Q

When you’re shopping for a laptop you typically have to choose between thin and light design or high-performance hardware. You don’t usually get to have both. But that’s been changing in recent years, with some big-screen laptops with gamer-friendly (or maybe workstartion-like) hardware featuring relatively compact designs.

The latest example? Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Extreme G2.

It’s a notebook with a 15.6 inch display, support for up to an octa-core 9th-gen Intel Core i9 H-series processor, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 4TB of solid state storage, and up to NVIDIA geForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics.

But the laptop measures just 14.2″ x 9.7″ x 0.7″ and has a starting weight of less than 3.8 pounds.

As the G2 in the name suggests, this laptop is a follow-up to a model that first launched in 2018. It’s about the same size and weight, but Lenovo has given it a pretty nice spec bump, with support for newer, more-powerful chips and twice as much maximum storage.

The starting price has also dropped — while the original ThinkPad X1 Extreme sold for $1860 and up at launch, the new model will go for $1500 and up when it hits the streets in July.

Lenovo will offer several 15.6 inch display options:

4K OLED HDR touchscreen display

4K IPS HDR display (500nit)

1080p IPS HDR (500nit)

1080p IPS (300nit)

Other features include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, an SD card reader, an 80 Wh battery, a 135W power supply, a fingerprint reader, Windows Hello-compatible IR camera, a backlit keyboard, and support for WiFi 6 (802.11ax).