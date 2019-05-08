Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkPad laptops with AMD Ryzen Pro chips coming soon for $939 and up

at by Leave a Comment

Lenovo is adding three new laptops to its ThinkPad lineup, and all three are available with up to a 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 Pro processor.

The 2.8 pound Lenovo ThinkPad X395 with a 13.3 inch display is coming in June, as is the 14 inch ThinkPad T495s (which also has a 2.8 pound starting weight. Both will sell for $1090 and up.

The first model to hit the streets though, will be the 3.4 pound, 14 inch Lenovo ThinkPad T495, which is coming this month for $939 and up.

All three models feature Lenovo’s TrackPoint system with a pointing stick in the center of the keyboard as well as a touchpad below it, support for fast charging, ThinkShutter privacy covers for the webcam, MIL-SPEC tested designs, and a suite of Lenovo security features.

Here’s a bit more info on each model:

Lenovo ThinkPad X395

  • 13.3 inch display (options up to 400nit, FHD PrivacyGuard or 300 nit FHD touchscreen)
  • 2nd-gen Ryzen Pro
  • Up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Up to 1TB PCIe SSD or 256GB SATA SSD
  • 48 Whr battery
  • Up to 65W UCB-C charger
  • Dual array 360-degree far-field microphones
  • 720 webcam
  • Optional IR camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen1
  • 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen2
  • 2 x USB Type-C Gen2
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x MicroSD Card Reader
  • 1 x Audio Jack
  • 2.83 pound starting weight
  • 12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″

Lenovo ThinkPad T495

  • 14 inch display (up to 400 nit PrivacyGuard or 300 nit touchscreen)
  • 2nd-gen Ryzen Pro
  • Up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM (up to 16GB soldered + 16GB SODIMM)
  • Up to 1TB PCIe SSD or 256GB SATA SSD
  • 50 Whr battery
  • Up to 65W UCB-C charger
  • Dual array 360-degree far-field microphones
  • 720 webcam
  • IR camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen1
  • 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen2
  • 2 x USB Type-C Gen2
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x Ethernet jack
  • 1 x MicroSD Card Reader
  • 1 x Audio Jack
  • 3.4 pound starting weight
  • 13″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″

Lenovo ThinkPad T495s

  • 14 inch FHD display (up to 400 nit PrivacyGuard or 300 nit touchscreen)
  • 2nd-gen Ryzen Pro
  • Up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
  • 57 Whr battery
  • Up to 65W UCB-C charger
  • Dual array 360-degree far-field microphones
  • 720 webcam
  • Optional IR camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen1
  • 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen2
  • 2 x USB Type-C
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x MicroSD Card Reader
  • 1 x Audio Jack
  •  2.82 pounds starting weight
  • 12.9″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of