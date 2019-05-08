Lenovo ThinkPad laptops with AMD Ryzen Pro chips coming soon for $939 and up

Lenovo is adding three new laptops to its ThinkPad lineup, and all three are available with up to a 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 Pro processor.
The 2.8 pound Lenovo ThinkPad X395 with a 13.3 inch display is coming in June, as is the 14 inch ThinkPad T495s (which also has a 2.8 pound starting weight. Both will sell for $1090 and up.
The first model to hit the streets though, will be the 3.4 pound, 14 inch Lenovo ThinkPad T495, which is coming this month for $939 and up.
All three models feature Lenovo’s TrackPoint system with a pointing stick in the center of the keyboard as well as a touchpad below it, support for fast charging, ThinkShutter privacy covers for the webcam, MIL-SPEC tested designs, and a suite of Lenovo security features.
Here’s a bit more info on each model:
Lenovo ThinkPad X395
- 13.3 inch display (options up to 400nit, FHD PrivacyGuard or 300 nit FHD touchscreen)
- 2nd-gen Ryzen Pro
- Up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM
- Up to 1TB PCIe SSD or 256GB SATA SSD
- 48 Whr battery
- Up to 65W UCB-C charger
- Dual array 360-degree far-field microphones
- 720 webcam
- Optional IR camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen1
- 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen2
- 2 x USB Type-C Gen2
- 1 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x MicroSD Card Reader
- 1 x Audio Jack
- 2.83 pound starting weight
- 12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″
Lenovo ThinkPad T495
- 14 inch display (up to 400 nit PrivacyGuard or 300 nit touchscreen)
- 2nd-gen Ryzen Pro
- Up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM (up to 16GB soldered + 16GB SODIMM)
- Up to 1TB PCIe SSD or 256GB SATA SSD
- 50 Whr battery
- Up to 65W UCB-C charger
- Dual array 360-degree far-field microphones
- 720 webcam
- IR camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen1
- 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen2
- 2 x USB Type-C Gen2
- 1 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x Ethernet jack
- 1 x MicroSD Card Reader
- 1 x Audio Jack
- 3.4 pound starting weight
- 13″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″
Lenovo ThinkPad T495s
- 14 inch FHD display (up to 400 nit PrivacyGuard or 300 nit touchscreen)
- 2nd-gen Ryzen Pro
- Up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM
- Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
- 57 Whr battery
- Up to 65W UCB-C charger
- Dual array 360-degree far-field microphones
- 720 webcam
- Optional IR camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen1
- 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen2
- 2 x USB Type-C
- 1 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x MicroSD Card Reader
- 1 x Audio Jack
- 2.82 pounds starting weight
- 12.9″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″
