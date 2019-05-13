Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n Nano mini PCs coming in August for $539 and up

Lenovo has been selling a line of “ThinkCentre Tiny” desktops with compact designs for years. Now the company is thinking smaller.

The new Lenovo ThinkCentre Nano line of devices are just one-third the size of a ThinkCentre Tiny.

Lenovo plans to launch two models in August: the ThinkCentre M90n Nano will sell for $639 and up, while the ThinkCentre M90n Nano IoT will go have a starting price of $539.

Both systems are small form-factor computers designed to take up as little space as possible. You can stick one behind a PC monitor, on a bookshelf, or under your desk and power by a USB Type-C charger.

Lenovo notes that if you have a compatible docking station or USB Type-C monitor, you don’t even need a wall charger. Just run a USB cable from your dock or display to the PC and you’re good to go.

The ThinkCentre M90n Nano is a mini desktop computer with a small fan, support for up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with vPro, up to 16GB of RAM, and a range of ports including DisplayPort 1.2, Ethernet, two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 ports, three USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 2 ports, and an audio jack.

It also features two PCIe slots for solid state storage, and the computer measures 7″ x 3.5″ x 0.9″ and weighs about 1.1 pounds.

Lenovo’s ThinkCentre M90n Nano IoT is a fanless model that’s a little larger to accommodate the passive cooling. It’s 1.4″ thick and weighs about 1.7 pounds.

The IoS model is meant for use in manufacturing or other industrial environments and it supports temperature ranges from 0 to 50 degrees Celsius (32 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit). It also has two RS-232 COM ports, but no audio jack.

