Lenovo introduces ThinkBook laptop lineup aimed at small business customers

As expected, Lenovo is launching a new notebook brand. The new Lenovo ThinkBook line of devices are aimed at the small business market, and they combine the features, design, and affordability of consumer notebooks with support for business-friendly options including extended warranties and services.

So far it also looks like Lenovo is targeting folks who don’t care about the company’s TrackPoint system, because the first two ThinkBook products to launch have touchpads, but no pointing nubs in the keyboard.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s and Lenovo ThinkBook 14s thin-and-light laptops coming this month for starting prices of $729 and $749, respectively.

Both laptops feature 180 degree hinges that let you open the notebook and lie the screen flat against a table, aluminum and magnesium bodies, and slim bezels around the display.

They have spill-resistant keyboards, Lenovo ThinkShutter privacy covers that can slide over the webcam when you’re not using it, fingerprint readers, and support for fast charging.

Lenovo will offer both the 13 inch and 14 inch models with up to an Intel Core i7 Whiskey Lake processor, up to AMD Radeon 540X graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage, and up to a 1080p display.

The ThinkBook 13s measures 12.1″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 3.1 pounds. It has a 45Wh battery that Lenovo says is good for up to 11 hours of battery life.

The ThinkBook 14s isn’t much larger, at 12.7″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″ and 3.3 pounds, but Lenovo estimates that battery life on this model will top out at about 10 hours.

The notebooks features USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 and USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 ports, HDMI 1.4b, and audio jacks, but they do not have Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s