Leaked video shows how the new Moto Razr folds (probably)

Motorola’s first smartphone with a foldable display is expected to combine new technology and a classic design. The long-rumored Moto Razr would bring back the name of the company’s slim clamshell-style phone that predates the smartphone era. And it would also bring back the idea of a clamshell phone.

While Samsung, Huawei, and other foldable phone makers are developing models that allow them to fold in half like a book or in thirds like a wallet, the Moto Razr is expected to fold like… a flip phone.

Now a short video posted to Weibo by Sina Technology allegedly shows how it will work.