Leaked video shows how the new Moto Razr folds (probably)

Motorola’s first smartphone with a foldable display is expected to combine new technology and a classic design. The long-rumored Moto Razr would bring back the name of the company’s slim clamshell-style phone that predates the smartphone era. And it would also bring back the idea of a clamshell phone.
While Samsung, Huawei, and other foldable phone makers are developing models that allow them to fold in half like a book or in thirds like a wallet, the Moto Razr is expected to fold like… a flip phone.
Now a short video posted to Weibo by Sina Technology allegedly shows how it will work.
When the screen is unfolded, the Moto Razr looks a lot like any other modern smartphone with a large touchscreen display… at least once you learn to ignore the large bottom bezel/lip.
Folded in half, the phone is easy to slide into a pocket and the primary screen is protected. There’s also a smaller secondary screen which can display the time, notifications, and other information while the phone is folded.
The video suggests the phone will come in black, blue, or red color options. And there’s a special hinge with a set of gears in it to enable smooth folding and unfolding action.
What remains to be seen is whether there’s any sort of gap at the hinge that would allow dust to get under the screen — a problem Samsung is apparently trying to resolve with its $2600 Galaxy Fold smartphone before shipping it to customers.
via Engadget
Awesome! If it had physical keys (kinda like the old one) I’d buy it! Still have my Moto Razr V6 as a backup phone 🙂
Not sure if this info is useful to you but Samsung and ZTE both have Android flip phones with old-style t9 keypads.
No flash?
It’s a phone from 2019 that’s a phone from 2003 when it’s closed, at a $1200 price point. The perfect device for that small group of people who’s into that “stealth wealth” thing (unless pocket lint kills it).
Groovy. But I still have no use for a folding phone.
The Huawei Mate X is $2600
Is that the time on the face of the phone, or the year of release?
I absolutely have a use for this sort of folding phone *if* I can set it to make the Star Trek communicator sound as I open it.
I want this more than life I’ve been waiting since February when they first said it would be out. My phone is almost dead I need to get this I love my old Razor phone I still have it but it doesn’t work. I keep calling Verizon to see if I can get it but no word yet. Any suggestions?
I get it that the chin is the design-element from the old RAZR, but I’m a bit worried about the navigation pill’s position here, it was designed with flush screens in mind, here the chin will get in the way… a lot. Regular navigation buttons, or even capacitive buttons on the chin would make more sense here.