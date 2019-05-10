Liliputing

Janus dual screen tablet (E Ink + Color) coming soon for $699 (or less during pre-order)

The Eewrite Epad X tablet is a dual-screen tablet with a color LCD display on one side and a black and white E-Ink display on the other. When I wrote about the tablet earlier this week, one thing I didn’t know was how much this unusual device would cost.

Now we have an answer.

The folks at ogadget reached out to let me know they’ll be selling the Epad X under a different name. The Janus tablet goes up for pre-order soon for $399… although that’s a pretty steep discount off the list price of $699, so you may end up having to pay more if you wait.

The Janus website also includes additional images and a few more details about the upcoming dual-screen device.

So let’s review the details:

  • 9.7 inch, 2408 x 1536 pixel LCD display
  • 9/7 inch, 1200 x 825 E Ink Carta display
  • Wacom Pen support (4096 levels of pressure sensitivity
  • MediaTek MT8176 hexa-core processor
  • 2GB of RAM
  • 32GB of storage + microSD card reader (up to 128GB)
  • 8MP camera
  • 5,000 mAH battery
  • WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS support
  • Optional 4G LTE/SIM card support
  • USB Type-C port
  • Stereo speakers

In addition to power and volume buttons on one side of the tablet, there’s a dedicated button on the other side that you can use to switch between the color and black and white displays.

 

1
Looks like it supports Wacom styli too. I wonder if the E Ink display is pressure sensitive or if it’s just marketing fluff. I can’t imagine sketching would be any fun on an E Ink display, but maybe they’ve tweaked the refresh rate to be fast enough for notes/drawings.

