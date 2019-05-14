Ipason F-Migrate mini PC packs an AMD Ryzen R3 2200GE processor

Tiny desktop computers with AMD Ryzen chips are starting to be a thing. Last month ASRock’s Ryzen-compatible DeskMini A300 began to ship. Now the folks at MiniMachines have spotted the first compact desktop to ship with an AMD Ryzen 3 2200GE processor.

The Ipason F-Migrate is a 7.3″ x 7″ x 2.4″ desktop PC that comes with AMD’s entry-level 35 watt Ryzen desktop chip. A model with 8GB of RAM and 240GB of storage has a list price of about $430 (although it’s on sale for less than that).

The AMD Ryzen 3 2200GE processor at the heart of the F-Migrate is a quad-core/8-thread chip with support for boost speeds up to 3.6 GHz. It features 1.1 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics, which could make this a decent option for a low-cost multimedia system or even gaming machine (if you’re not playing very demanding games).

It features Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2 support, an HDMI 2.0 port, four USB 3.0 ports, a COM port, and mic and headphone jacks.

The most interesting thing about the F-Migrate may not be the device itself, but rather the fact that it shows PC makers are bringing AMD Ryzen chips to small form-factor PCs.

Right now the only retailer that seems to be selling the F-Migrate is Gearbest, which is offering it for $370 during a launch promotion.

But you may want to proceed with caution before placing an order. Gearbest exports Chinese devices for sale around the globe, which means you may not get the same level of support and warranty services you’d get when buying brand name products from some other retailers. Gearbest also suffered a security vulnerability earlier this year that left some customer data exposed.