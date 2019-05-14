Ipason F-Migrate mini PC packs an AMD Ryzen R3 2200GE processor

Tiny desktop computers with AMD Ryzen chips are starting to be a thing. Last month ASRock’s Ryzen-compatible DeskMini A300 began to ship. Now the folks at MiniMachines have spotted the first compact desktop to ship with an AMD Ryzen 3 2200GE processor.
The Ipason F-Migrate is a 7.3″ x 7″ x 2.4″ desktop PC that comes with AMD’s entry-level 35 watt Ryzen desktop chip. A model with 8GB of RAM and 240GB of storage has a list price of about $430 (although it’s on sale for less than that).
The AMD Ryzen 3 2200GE processor at the heart of the F-Migrate is a quad-core/8-thread chip with support for boost speeds up to 3.6 GHz. It features 1.1 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics, which could make this a decent option for a low-cost multimedia system or even gaming machine (if you’re not playing very demanding games).
It features Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2 support, an HDMI 2.0 port, four USB 3.0 ports, a COM port, and mic and headphone jacks.
The most interesting thing about the F-Migrate may not be the device itself, but rather the fact that it shows PC makers are bringing AMD Ryzen chips to small form-factor PCs.
Right now the only retailer that seems to be selling the F-Migrate is Gearbest, which is offering it for $370 during a launch promotion.
But you may want to proceed with caution before placing an order. Gearbest exports Chinese devices for sale around the globe, which means you may not get the same level of support and warranty services you’d get when buying brand name products from some other retailers. Gearbest also suffered a security vulnerability earlier this year that left some customer data exposed.
“…. As long as you’re not playing demanding games….”
The 2200GE can play any game. It may be at low settings, but if the RAM is a good speed, it can play just about anything.
Low setting at 720p isn’t really gaming….
I’ll be disagreeing with this statement. The Ryzen 3 2200G is the best processor I’ve ever owned. Absolutely love this thing. Also haven’t “been forced to” turn a single title down to 720p low settings yet. Most titles I’ve played are at 1080p med/hi settings. Although, Fallout 4 I did turn down to 720, but that was with high settings. Looked great and held 60 fps without a problem, but also ran fine at 1080p on lower settings. The best thing I love about this processor is…even if it’s struggling in the 30-40 fps range…it still runs the games I play smooth as butter. Although, I will agree with Nexus…up the memory to at least 2666(2933 preferred)…and it will happily reward you with a shocking increase in performance. Forget overclocking the cpu or the gpu….just get some memory that will run OVER 2400MHz. Best “bang for the buck” processor I’ve… Read more »
In good circumstances and with good RAM.
It’s a fine choice if games are a second priority and you just want to upgrade to a small and tightly integrated package or if you don’t have money for a videocard and hope to upgrade to Ryzen 3xxx and 2060 when you’ll have money.
Otherwise a 750 Ti from Aliexpress (or your local yard sale) paired with practically any CPU of this decade will bring you more fps in any GPU-bound title.
Dedicated VRAM is dedicated for a reason. Unfortunately, there’s no way to cheat the system here.
Yay more more AMD PC vendors.
GPU: AMD Radeon RX Vega 3
It’s a mistake (made repeatedly) in the Gearbest listing. AMD says this chip features Vega 8 graphics. https://www.amd.com/en/products/apu/amd-ryzen-3-pro-2200ge