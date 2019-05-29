Intel Optane memory M15 promises faster performance

Intel’s Optane memory solutions are basically a small, speedy SSDs that you can use along with a larger hard drive or solid state drive to boost performance of a PC.

The newest version is called Intel Optane Memory M15, and according to Intel it’s faster than the previous-gen M10 SSD, but it also consumes less power while idle (and potentially more power while active, so there’s that).

Intel says Optane Memory M15 willbe available in the third quarter of 2019.

It comes as an M.2 80mm PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe card that can be used in laptop or desktop computers to offer faster boot speeds, app launch times, and other experiences.

Intel will offer 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB versions of the card, and the company says it offers sequential read/write speeds up to 2000/900 MB/s and random read/writ speeds up to 450,000/220,000 IOPs.

While active, it can use up to 5.5 watts, but while in deep sleep idle mode, the card uses less than 5 milliwatts of power.

You can find more details in Intel’s product brief, or at the company’s Optane memory website.