Huawei launches Honor 20 days after US trade ban puts company’s future in question

This week Google, Qualcomm, Intel, and other key technology companies announced that they’d suspend their relationships with Chinese electronics and telecommunications company Huawei in response to new US trade restrictions.

The US Commerce Department has eased those restrictions for three months, which means that existing Huawei smartphones will be able to continue receiving software updates through Google Play, for example. But it’s still an uncertain time for Huawei and its customers — but the show must go on, and the company’s Honor sub-brand had already scheduled a launch event for the new Honor 20 Series smartphone family today.

So here’s what to expect from the new phone.

The Honor 20 Pro will sell for 599 Euros for a model with 8GB of LPDDRX memory and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The smartphone features a 6.26 inch display with slim bezels and a punch-hole camera cut-out in the upper right corner. It’s powered by a Kirin 980 processor, and the Honor 20 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5 watt fast charging.

On the back of the phone is a quad-camera system featuring a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP 3x telephoto zoom camera, a 16MP 117 degree wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Honor put the phone’s fingerprint sensor on the side of the device and the company says you can unlock the smartphone in 0.3 seconds by touching the sensor.

Color options for the Honor 20 Pro include Phantom Blue with an iridescent blue/green color and Phantom Black which is black and purple.

There’s also an Honor 20 Pro Moschino co-design model with a black design and a Moschino wallpaper.

The company is also introducing an Honor 20 (non-pro), which features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a starting price of 499 Euros.

It will be available in Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black, and Icelandic White color options, and while it also has a quad-camera system, it has a 2MP depth camera instead of a telephoto lens. The 48MP primary camera sensor also seems to be a bit different.

Finally, there’s an Honor 20 Lite model with a 6.21 inch display and a teardrop-style notch, a Kirin 710 processor, a 32MP selfie camera, and triple-camera system on the back with:

24MP primary camera

8MP 120-degree wide-angle camera

2MP depth-sensing camera

The Honor 20 Lite is available starting today for 299 Euros for a model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.