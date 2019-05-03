HTC’s second blockchain phone is coming this year

HTC isn’t the major player in the smartphone space it once was, but the company did release one of the more unusual phones of 2018 — the HTC Exodus 1.

It’s an Android phone with built-in blockchain hardware and software, allowing you to use it as a cryptocurrency wallet and support for decentralized “web 3.0” apps.

While the Exodus 1 seemed like a phone that was only ever going to appeal to a small group of people, apparently HTC is happy with the reception so far — because according to Taiwan News, HTC is preparing to release a second-gen blockchain phone later this year.

There aren’t many details about the phone yet, but it’s said to be coming in the second half of the year, and it will likely include some of the same blockchain features as the Exodus 1.

Those include the ability store your private keys in a secure enclave that’s isolated from the Android operating system, and the ability to recover missing keys if you lose your phone by designating a group of trusted friends who each have access to a part of your key. None of them can access your data on their own, but together they’ll be able to help you recover your key.

The HTC Exodus 1 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a 6 inch display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, four cameras (two on the back and two on the front), and a 3,500 mAh battery.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the next version upgraded to a Snapdragon 855 chip.

At launch, the HTC Exodus 1 was only available for purchase using Bitcoin or Etherium and it sold for the equivalent of $950. Now you can pay with cryptocurrency or cash, and it sells for $699.

