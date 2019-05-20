GPD Pocket2 Max 8.9 inch laptop coming soon for $529 and up

A bunch of new mini-laptops are coming in the next few months from GPD, One Netbook, and Chuwi. None are expected to be dirt cheap, but some will have more affordable than others.

Last week the 8.4 inch One Mix 3 Yoga went up for pre-order for $760.

Today GPD announced that its upcoming 8.9 inch Pocket 2 Max will sell for $529 and up. The company hasn’t revealed a release date yet, but GPD plans to launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign soon.

What you’ll get for $529 is a GPD Pocket 2 Max with an 8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, an Intel Celeron 3965Y dual-core/dual-thread Kaby Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage.

If you want a model with higher-performance specs, GPD has you covered. For $729 you’ll be able to get a Pocket 2 Max with an Intel Core m3-8100Y dual-core/quad-thread Amber Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid state storage.

Both models measure 8.1″ x 5.8″ x 0.7″ and weigh 1.5 pounds, and both feature USB Type-C and Type-A ports, micro HDMI, and 3.5mm headphone jacks. There’s a 2MP webcam, making the Pocket 2 Max the first GPD mini laptop to feature one. And there’s a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

Since the Pocket 2 Max is significantly larger than the company’s earlier mini-laptops (the GPD Pocket and Pocket 2 both have 7 inch displays), there’s room for a larger keyboard and for a touchpad below it (earlier models had tiny optical touch sensors).

While the Pocket 2 Max is set to undercut the One Mix 3 Yoga in terms of pricing, it’s worth noting that One Netbook’s upcoming mini PC does have a few features GPD’s lacks, including a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer as a tablet, support for an optional active pen (sold separately), and a backlit keyboard.

Meanwhile Chuwi hasn’t announced pricing for its upcoming Minibook yet. But like the Pocket 2 Max, the Chuwi Minibook with its 8 inch display is expected to come in two versions: a higher-priced model with an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor and a lower-priced model with an Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake chip. Gemini Lake chips cost a lot less than Amber Lake processors, so I’d expect a model with that processor to sell for less than the entry-level $529 GPD Pocket 2 Max.