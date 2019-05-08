GPD brings Pocket 2 Max 8.9 inch mini laptop to Japan IT Week

The upcoming GPD Pocket 2 Max is a tiny laptop by modern standards… but the 1.5 pound laptop with an 8.9 inch display is actually the largest computer GPD has launched to date. The larger screen and keyboard should make it easier to get work done. And GPD is adding features like a webcam and touchpad.
GPD unveiled promotional materials for the little laptop a few weeks ago. Now the company is showing off the GPD Pocket 2 Max at Japan IT Tech Week, where @KPL_ and PC Watch got a chance to see it in person.
The real-world images make it clear that the new laptop is substantially larger than the GPD Pocket or Pocket 2, both of which had 7 inch displays and lacked touchpads or pointing sticks.
Interestingly, GPD seems to have stuffed a webcam into the hinge rather than atop the screen. While it’s certainly a space-saving way to add a webcam, it’s a little unfortunate to see a company adding a knuckle-cam at a time when even Dell’s XPS 13 line of laptops are moving away from that camera placement.
Another interesting design choice? The GPD Pocket 2 Max doesn’t have an SD card reader. It does have a user-upgradeable PCIe SSD if you want more storage though, so I guess that’s an option.
Here’s a run-down of the specs for the GPD Pocket 2 Max:
- 8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display
- Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake processor
- 8GB to 16GB of RAM
- 256GB to 1TB of PCIe SSD (upgradeable and NVMe compatible)
- 2MP webcam
- 3.5mm audio jack
- USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports
- micro HDMI
- Fingerprint in the power button
- 802.11ac WiFi
- 9,200 mAh battery
- 8.1″ x 5.8″ x 0.7″
- 1.5 pounds
The thing I’m most interested in is the keyboard. As much as I love the recent revival of UMPC-style, pocket-sized computers, a common complaint is that it’s hard to touch type at full-speed on a tiny keyboard. I’ll be curious to know whether the Pocket 2 Max hits that sweet spot between portability and usability that makes it a viable option for use as an on-the-go computer for getting real work done.
You can find more pictures at PC Watch.
This might just be the perfect size for extreme portability and usability. Hopefully its Linux friendly.
Son of Fujitsu P1620D! Without the high cost!
Unfortunately, this remains unusable for anyone that uses the Dvorak keyboard layout, which e.g., replaces the home row key ; with s.
I realize that there probably aren’t many users that rely on Dvorak (or other alternate layouts). But I’d bet that many of those users are the kind that are interested in a UMPC.
The eeePC managed to get a full keyboard in a compact layout. Why can’t GPD?
I’m more interested in the eventual OneMix Yoga version that copies this design pretty much entirely, except with a 360 degree hinge. I realise that this adds to the device’s complexity, but honestly, sub-10″ devices are basically a perfect tablet size, it seems criminal to not make these full convertibles.
Yeah, it seems that One Netbook always one ups GPD by just having the 360 degree hinge added.
Wow! GPD Netbook!
I like to take overnight bike rides but I never pack a laptop, which is not ideal given my work responsibilities–this could be the perfect device to change that!
And yes I still value being “completely off the grid” in a way that one may associate with long overnight bike rides, but this would open the door to riding to visit friends and family in other states and working remotely for a few days, trips which I otherwise simply wouldn’t take.
I’d be a lot happier with a 1600×900 display resolution on that size of screen, and the lack of SD or even TF card reader is a serious problem if I want to take this with me on a photo shoot, to avoid having to bring a larger laptop. In reality I will prefer my 13″ Zenbook because it has a fast SD card reader and compensating for the lack of one would result in bringing extra USB cables, or a USB-C dock, or at least an SD reader with an inline cable to protect the laptop from the adapter damaging the USB port if it gets struck in the field. One tiny thing missing can sure make a mobile device stop being useful.
I would also like to see inclusion of full-size SD (specifically one with a fast bus connection, like USB 3.0), but alas, I think we are in the minority.