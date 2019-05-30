Gigabyte launches a single-board PC with quad-core Intel Apollo Lake CPU

About two years after releasing a single-board computer with a low-power Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core Apollo Lake processor, Gigabyte is adding a new model to the lineup.

The new Gigabyte SBCAP3940 is still a small computer board that measures just 5.7″ a 4″ and which features an Apollo Lake CPU. But the new model has a higher-power 9.5 watt Intel Atom x5-E3940 quad-core processor.

I’m calling this a single-board computer because it’s basically a motherboard with an integrated processor. But unlike a Raspberry Pi or some other single-board PCs, this model doesn’t have any RAM soldered to the board. Instead there’s a single SODIMM slot which you can use to add up to 8GB of DDR3L-1866 memory.

There are also two mini PCIe slots that you can use to add solid state drives and/or a WiFi card, and two SATA III connectors as well as two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, an audio jack, and HDMI and VGA ports.

There’s an integrated heat spreader on one side of the board, and Gigabyte says the SBCAP3940 board is compatible with a fanless chassis like the 24EC5-1SB10A-01R.

I haven’t seen any pricing or availability details for Gigabyte’s new SBC yet.

via Fanless Tech