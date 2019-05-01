Gaming Razer company is making a toaster… because fans want one

Razer got its start making PC gaming accessories, and eventually expanded into making its own gaming PCs, smartphones, and a few other oddball products.
So what’s next for the company? A toaster. You know… the kind that makes bread crispier.
Why? There’s a story behind that.
A group of enthusiastic fans of the idea have been urging Razer CEO Min-Lian Tang to have the company and design a toaster since 2013. At the time, he responded that if the “Give us the Razer Toaster” Facebook page got a million likes, he’d do it.
That… hasn’t happened. But the community has grown over the years, and now has over 45-thousand likes. And at some point he provided a shortcut — for every person who got a tattoo of a toaster with the Razer logo, he’d count that as 100-thousand likes.
There are no 12 people walking around in the world with Razer Toaster tattoos, and Tan posted on Facebook a few days ago that he’s officially liked the group’s Facebook page and agreed to “put together my team of designers and engineers” to develop a Razer Toaster.
What will it look like? How will it differ from other toasters? Will it burn the Razer logo in your bread? It’s a bit early to know – Tan says it’ll probably be a few years before the company is ready to ship a toaster.
But an April Fools’ prank from a few years ago might give us an idea. Razer’s Project Breadwinner was never supposed to be a real thing, but the company did produce a pretty slick promotional video and even made a few mockup prototypes showing a toaster with USB ports and audio ports… for some reason.
And then there’s video which is slightly more clearly a joke…
… which brings us to today. The folks behind the Give us the Razer Toaster movement have shared a rather epic video looking at the 5-year journey toward getting the company to agree to actually build this thing without actually knowing if they’ll sell more than a few units.
via TweakTown
I press X to doubt.
There’s no way Razer will be able to make a toaster that will be able to overheat _and_ throttle.
They should make the toaster into an external GPU.
Just load a game to start the toaster.