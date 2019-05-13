Fujitsu Lifebook U939X is a 2.2 pound (or less) business-class convertible laptop

Japanese PC maker Fujitsu’s latest line of business-class laptops goes on sale this week and includes a wide range of devices including a 10.1 inch tablet with a detachable keyboard, laptops with 12.5 inch to 15.6 inch displays, and a computer that Fujitsu claims is the “lightest business convertible PC… ith an integrated inductive charging pen garage.”

The Fujitsu Lifebook U939X features a 13.3 inch touchscreen display, a 360 degree hinge, and a pressure-sensitive pen that you can store inside the body of the laptop when you’re not using it.

But the laptop measures just 0.67 inches thick and weighs just over one kilogram (2.2 pounds).

If that’s not good enough for you, Fujitsu seems to have an even lighter model for the Japanese market — the Lifebook U939X/A weighs just 877 grams (about 1.9 pounds), although I suspect Fujitsu achieved that by giving the Japanese model a smaller battery.

Anyway, the version the global version of the Lifebook U939X features a 1920 x 1080 pixel display and supports up to an Intel Core i7-8665U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of solid state storage (with SATA III and PCIe NVMe options).

It features 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, Thunderbolt 3, stereo speakers, dual array digital microphones, and a 50 Wh battery. There’s a 2MP front-facing webcam. The computer’s digital pen uses Wacom AES technology and supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Optional features include a 5MP rear camera, a fingerprint sensor or palm vein authentication, a SmartCard Reader, and an IR camera. The laptop is available in black or black and red color options.

I haven’t seen any global pricing details, but the 1.9 pound Lifebook U939X/A for the Japanese market is expected to sell for close to $3,000. Computers tend to be expensive in Japan, but I think it’s still safe to say the global version is unlikely to be cheap.