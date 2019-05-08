Epad X is a dual-screen tablet (E Ink on one side, color on the other)

We’ve seen dual-screen smartphones with color screens on one side and ePaper screens on the other. But the Eewrite Epad X is the first tablet I’ve seen with that kind of design.

It’s an upcoming Android tablet with a 9.7 inch, 2408 x 1536 pixel LCD display on one side, and a 1200 x 825 pixel E Ink screen on the other.

Eewrite plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign for the tablet soon, and the folks at Notebook Italia got a chance to check out an early prototype at a trade show recently.

There’s no word on the pricing or launch date — Eewrite representatives say the company is still working on the hardware and software design and wants to make the tablet thinner, among other things.

But here’s what we know so far.

The tablet has a button that you can press to switch from one screen to the other — you cannot use both screens at the same time, but it should be easy to toggle between the color and black and white display.

Eewrite says the tablet supports a Wacom digital pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, so in addition to reading eBooks and other documents, you should be able to jot notes, draw pictures, and annotate documents.

The tablet is powered by a MediaTek MT8176 hexa-core processor and features 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card slot for removable storage.

It has a USB Type-C port, a 5,000 mAh battery, stereo speakers, and support for WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

via The eBook Reader