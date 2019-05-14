Liliputing

E Ink’s JustTint tech allows clear windows to turn opaque

at by 11 Comments

The company that makes black and white screen technology for devices like eReaders has been expanding into new markets in recent years including digital signage and writing slates.

Now E Ink wants in on… tinted windows?

Basically the new E Ink JustTint film allows clear panes of glass to turn opaque or semi-opaque.

The company describes JustTint as a “variable transmission light control film” that can quickly adjust the level of tint in sunroof, skylight, or window.

Like other E Ink displays technologies, JustTint is bi-stable. That means it only draws power when you’re adjusting the opacity. No power is used to keep the screen clear, dark, or somewhere in between.

This technology probably won’t show up in Amazon’s next Kindle. But it is interesting to see E Ink move into new territories.

The company is showing off the new technology and SID Display Week, and the animated GIF below should give you an idea of what it looks like in action.

 

Steve
Guest
Steve

Combine this with one of those transparent OLED displays, and finally we can have a TV that doesn’t look like a big black rectangle 90% of the time!

1 day ago
Member
Grant Russell

3M had a solution like this years ago, but IIRC it required power to remain tinted.

This would be cool for car windshields, and side windows. It would be nice if you could hit a button, and cause the upper 10% of the window to have a 100% tint.

1 day ago
Tobi
Guest
Tobi

This is great tech. Would definitely be awesome in cars.

1 day ago
Guest
e1e1

Yes, because less tint at night and more during the day! Would be perfect!

1 day ago
Guest
e1e1

What about those photochromic glasses that automatically tint without any power? Could that technology work in car windows?

1 day ago
Tarwin
Guest
Tarwin

Definitely a better solution than current tech which requires a charge to maintain opacity.

1 day ago
smee
Guest
smee

If it really is variable from clear to fully black, this could be an alternative to blinds.

1 day ago
Guest
That Guy

I hope this can be adapted for glasses. Photoreactive lenses are great under certain conditions, but they are useless in cars and most types of vehicles now thanks to UV blocking glass. I’d love a set of lenses that could be adjusted instantly to the perfect level of tint, even if it meant having to charge them every now and then.

20 hours ago
Member
YCAU

I would love that, and if it blocks the proper wavelengths, for a welding mask as well.

14 hours ago
Member
Nick Summy

Adafruit sells something similar to this: https://www.adafruit.com/product/3330 $7.50 is dirt cheap by adafruit standards so I wonder what it would cost to get it in a larger size. The adafruit one just has tint and black though. no in between, so Im not sure if its the same tech.

18 hours ago
buzz86us
Member
buzz86us

How the hell are they making this product when they can’t make a 10″ tablet for under $400?

9 hours ago