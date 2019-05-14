E Ink’s JustTint tech allows clear windows to turn opaque

The company that makes black and white screen technology for devices like eReaders has been expanding into new markets in recent years including digital signage and writing slates.

Now E Ink wants in on… tinted windows?

Basically the new E Ink JustTint film allows clear panes of glass to turn opaque or semi-opaque.

The company describes JustTint as a “variable transmission light control film” that can quickly adjust the level of tint in sunroof, skylight, or window.

Like other E Ink displays technologies, JustTint is bi-stable. That means it only draws power when you’re adjusting the opacity. No power is used to keep the screen clear, dark, or somewhere in between.

This technology probably won’t show up in Amazon’s next Kindle. But it is interesting to see E Ink move into new territories.

The company is showing off the new technology and SID Display Week, and the animated GIF below should give you an idea of what it looks like in action.