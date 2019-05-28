Dell’s new Inspiron 15 7000 weighs 3.5 pounds, packs NVIDIA GPU and 9th-gen Intel Core-H CPU

Dell’s Inspiron line of laptops are typically entry-level and mid-range devices that often have decent specs, but lack some of the premium design and other features found in the higher-end Dell XPS line.

But that’s been changing in recent years. Earlier this year Dell launched the Inspiron 7000 Series Black Edition 2-in-1 laptops with aluminum bodies, touchscreen displays, digital pen support, and support for discrete graphics.

Now Dell is expanding its semi-premium Inspiron family with the introduction of a new Dell Inspiron 15 7000 series clamshell which is coming soon for $1000 and up.

It’s a 15.6 inch notebook with a metal body, support for up to 9th-gen Intel Core H octa-core processor and NVIDIA graphics, and it has a starting weight of just 3.5 pounds.

While the new laptop isn’t quite as sleek as the XPS 15 (it lacks the carbon fiber palm rest and doesn’t have an edge-to-edge glass display, for example), it offers a similar level of performance plus some distinct features including the fact that it weighs half a pound less and includes a numeric keypad.

The laptop measures about 14.1″ x 9.4″ x 0.8″ and comes in two colors/materials.

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (7590) is black, has a magnesium alloy body, and supports up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage. It has a starting weight of 3.52 pounds.

Dell’s Inspiron 15 7000 (7591), meanwhile, is a silver model that features a stamped aluminum body and supports dual storage with up to a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD + 1TB 2.5 inch hard drive. This model has a starting weight of 4.12 pounds.

https://youtube.com/video/FONj0b5-J4M/

Dell says the laptop is available with a choice of a 3-cell, 56 Whr battery or a 6-cell, 97 Whr batter — although you can only get the larger battery if you opt for a configuration without a hard drive.

That’s about it for the differences. Both models feature a Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader and a power jack.

Both have 720p webcams crammed into the slim bezel above the display and feature dual array microphones and stereo speakers. And both support an optional fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

Here’s a run-down on the key spec options:

Display

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight Non-touch Wide Viewing Angle Display

15.6 inch UHD (3840 x 2160) LED Backlight Wide Viewing Angle 500-nits Display

Processor

Intel Core i5-9300H (8MB Cache, up to 4.1 GHz, 4 cores)

Intel Core i7-9750H (12MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores)

Intel Core i9-9880H (16MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 8 cores)

Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 with 3GB GDDR5 graphics memory

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR5 graphics memory

Storage

7590

256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

7591:

128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive (Boot) + 1TB 5400 rpm 2.5″ SATA Hard Drive (Storage)

256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive (Boot)+ 1TB 5400 rpm 2.5″ SATA Hard Drive (Storage)

256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

Operating system