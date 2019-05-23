Chuwi’s $300 GT Box mini PC is a cheaper, less powerful HiGame

Chinese computer maker Chuwi’s latest small form factor desktop is called the Chuwi GT Box, and it’s available from Gearbest for $300 for a model with an Intel Core i3-5005U Broadwell processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage.

The most remarkable thing about this little desktop (aside from its 4-year-old processor) is probably the design. It looks a bit like a tiny replica of a classic Mac Pro… but what the new Chuwi GT Box Windows 10 mini PC really looks is the Chuwi HiGame that launched last summer. The new model is just a lot cheaper (and less powerful).

The HiGame was positioned as a compact gaming desktop with an Intel Kaby Lake-G processor and AMD Radeon Vega M graphics (and a $1299 starting price).

The new Chuwi GT Box has the same 6.8″ x 6.2″ x 2.9″ chassis, but it sports a lower-power processor, Intel HD 5500 integrated graphics, and other downgrades (including DDR3 RAM rather than DDR4).

But hey… it’s a lot more affordable and it’s still kind of cute.

The Chuwi GT Box supports dual storage thanks to an M.2 slot for solid state storage and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD. There’s also an SD card reader, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4, an Ethernet jack, two HDMI ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

I do have mixed feelings about ordering anything from Gearbest at the moment, due to the store’s recent security issues. But I suspect the Chuwi GT Box will be available through other sources eventually.

via Chuwi