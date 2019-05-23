Chuwi’s $300 GT Box mini PC is a cheaper, less powerful HiGame

Chinese computer maker Chuwi’s latest small form factor desktop is called the Chuwi GT Box, and it’s available from Gearbest for $300 for a model with an Intel Core i3-5005U Broadwell processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage.
The most remarkable thing about this little desktop (aside from its 4-year-old processor) is probably the design. It looks a bit like a tiny replica of a classic Mac Pro… but what the new Chuwi GT Box Windows 10 mini PC really looks is the Chuwi HiGame that launched last summer. The new model is just a lot cheaper (and less powerful).
The HiGame was positioned as a compact gaming desktop with an Intel Kaby Lake-G processor and AMD Radeon Vega M graphics (and a $1299 starting price).
The new Chuwi GT Box has the same 6.8″ x 6.2″ x 2.9″ chassis, but it sports a lower-power processor, Intel HD 5500 integrated graphics, and other downgrades (including DDR3 RAM rather than DDR4).
But hey… it’s a lot more affordable and it’s still kind of cute.
The Chuwi GT Box supports dual storage thanks to an M.2 slot for solid state storage and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD. There’s also an SD card reader, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4, an Ethernet jack, two HDMI ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
I do have mixed feelings about ordering anything from Gearbest at the moment, due to the store’s recent security issues. But I suspect the Chuwi GT Box will be available through other sources eventually.
via Chuwi
5th gen Intel CPUs are too old to support h265 hardware decoding, so 4K video is out of the question unless it is Youtube. Probably one of the primary use-cases for Mini PCs for some people.
You need at least 7th gen Intel CPUs to support 4K Netflix.
Only supports volumes up to 2TB both internally and externally, according to the spec sheet. Not enough to store my movie collection.
I thought external drives should be limited by the OS (Windows 10) and the USB controller?