Brydge C-type is a keyboard made for Chrome OS

For the most part a Chromebook is just an ordinary laptop that ships with Chrome OS rather than another operating system. But there are a few key differences — many Chromebooks have less storage than typical laptops. And they all have keyboards that are customized for Chrome OS, complete with browser keys for back, refresh, maximize, and other functions.

But not all Chrome OS devices have built-in keyboards. And while you can use just about any wired or wireless keyboard with a Chrome OS tablet or Chromebox (desktop), there aren’t as many options if you want a Chrome-specific keyboard.

Now there’s one more though — accessory maker Brydge is now selling the Brydge C-Type keyboard for Chrome OS for $100.

The keyboard supports USB-C and Bluetooth 4.1 connections, features an aluminum body and frame, and features backlit keys.

It features a dedicated Google Assistant key, as well as Search, back, refresh, and other keys. And Brydge says the keyboard should get up to six months of battery life on a charge.

While the Brydge C-Type might not be the cheapest solution for adding a keyboard to Chrome OS device, it does look like a pretty nice option.

The company also plans to launch a touchpad called the Brydge C-Touch. It’s a 5.5″ x 3.3″ device with an aluminum body and an edge-to-edge glass touch surface, support for USB-C and Bluetooth 4.1 connections, and up to six months of battery life.

Brydge hasn’t announced the pricing for the C-Touch yet, but a posting on the company’s website says it’s coming this fall.

via About Chromebooks