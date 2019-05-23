B&N launches Nook Glowlight Plus with 7.8 inch display (and $200 price tag)

Most Nook and Kindle eReaders to ship in recent years have sported 6 inch E Ink displays, which means that if you really wanted a larger (or smaller) option, you had to look elsewhere.

But B&N’s new NOOK GlowLight Plus sports a 7.8 inch E Ink display, the largest to date for any NOOK device.

It’s also the company’s most expensive NOOK eReader, with a list price of $200 (although Barnes & Noble members can save $20 off the purchase price.

The NOOK GlowLight Plus will be available in-stores starting May 27th, and online starting May 29th.

The company says the new eReader is waterproof, features page turn buttons on the left and right sides of the display, and it uses the company’s “glowlight” technology that illuminates the display when you need some extra light, and which allows you to adjust the color temperature if you want to remove blue light for reading at night.

Aside from the fact that the new NOOK GlowLight Plus has 8GB of built-in storage, B&N hasn’t revealed many details about the specs, so we don’t know anything about the screen resolution or processor, for example.

But the company’s press release does promise a “long-lasting battery will keep the eReader working for weeks on a single charge.” That hardly sets it apart from other eReaders though — one of the selling points for this entire product category is battery life measured in weeks rather than hours or days.