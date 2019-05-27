Asus unveils ZenBook, VivoBook laptops with ScreenPad 2.0 and Intel Whiskey Lake

Not all of the new laptops Asus is showing off at Computex this week have crazy features like leather-clad cases or touchscreen displays above the keyboard.

Some have smaller touchscreen displays below the keyboard.

Asus is pretty much going all-in on the ScreenPad system the company introduced last year. In the spot where you’d normally find a touchpad, all of the new Asus ZenBook and VivoBook laptops have a color touchscreen that you can use to view apps and icons… or you could just use it like a touchpad if you’d prefer.

Asus has updated the experience though, and the company says its new ScreenPad 2.0 includes a larger, higher-resolution display, reduced power consumption. and some software updates.

Asus ZenBook 13 (UX324), ZenBook 14 (UX434), and ZenBook 15 (UX534)

The new premium thin and light laptop lineup includes models sporting screen sizes ranging from 13 to 15.6 inches

While the 15.6 inch model is the only version to feature NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and optional support for a 4K display, it’s still relatively compact, measuring 14″ x 7.4″ x 0.9″ and featuring a starting weight of 3.4 pounds. This model has a 71W battery.

The 13.3 inch and 14 inch models measure less than 0.8 inches thick, weigh 2.8 pounds or less, and top out at Intel UHD 620 graphics. These models have 50 Wh batteries.

All three models will be available with Intel Core i5-8265U or Core i7-8565U Whiskey lake processor options, up to 1TB of solid state storage, and 8GB or 16GB of memory (although the smaller versions feature LPDDR3-2133 RAM while the ZenBook 15 supports DDR4-2400 memory.

And all three feature ScreenPad 2.0, which means they all have the new 5.65 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display.

Since the Screenpad 2.0 taps into Intel’s integrated graphics rather than a discrete GPU like previous-gen ScreenPad systems, Asus says you should also get longer battery life while using the second screen on these laptops.

Asus VivoBook S14 (S431FL/FA, S432FL/FA), VivoBook S15 (SF531FL/FA, SF532FL/FA)

While these laptops are a little chunkier than their ZenBook counterparts, they’re also expected to be cheaper, more colorful, and still offer similar key secs including Intel Whiskey lake processors and ScreenPad 2.0 support.

The 14 inch VivoBook S14 is a 3.1 pound laptop with a full HD display, Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor options, support for up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of solid state storage.

For the most part, the specs for the 4 pound VivoBook S15 are similar, but this version has a bigger display and support for an optional hard drive in addition to an SSD.

Both laptops feature USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A ports, HDMI ports, 3.5mm audio jacks, and microSD card readers. Both ahve 42 Wh batteries. And both have the same ScreenPad 2.0 system found in the latest ZenBooks.

If you’re wondering why there are FL and FA model numbers for each, that’s because the FAH versions sport Intel UHD graphics, while the FL versions come with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 for better graphics performance (and shorter battery life, most likely, since you don’t seem to get a bigger battery with those models).

via Tom’s Hardware, The Verge, NotebookCheck (1)(2) and ComputerHoy (1)(2)