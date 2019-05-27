Asus ROG Strix XG17 is a portable 240 Hz monitor

Asus is showing off two new portable displays at Computex this week, including the 15.6 inch, 1080p ZenScreen Touch and the 17.3 inch, 1080p ROG Strix XG17.
It’s that second one that’s more interesting, because it’s the first 240 Hz portable display I’m aware of.
Asus says the ROG Strix XG17 features the same matte display panel it uses for some of its latest gaming laptops and it features a 3ms response time.
That could make this portable display an interesting option for connecting to a gaming laptop that has a less impressive display if you want a high-quality display for use on the go… or for connecting to a mobile computer with a similar display if you just want the benefit of using two 240 Hz displays side-by-side.
The display has micro HDMI and USB-C ports for input, so you can connect a laptop, tablet, smartphone, or other device — which also opens the possibility of using this portable display for mobile gaming on a larger screen. You could use it with a Nintendo Switch for example… although you wouldn’t get to take full advantage of the 240 Hz refresh rate if you did that.
The ROG Strix XG17 has a built-in battery, Quick Charge 3.0 support, stereo speakers, and a kickstand.
via Guru3D, Engadget and The Verge
Definitely interested in the 17″ model, but I don’t need it to be 240hz, if that is going to be a major implication in the price.
I’m looking for ASUS (or other) to munge these two devices with the new Pro Duo into a detachable two-in-one … 15 or 17″ wireless touchscreen clipped to a laptop … which has been done in the past but not with enough processor or graphics, resulting in a slug. This display, paired with the Pro Duo” could connect or plug in via tb3 o just hdmi for 240hz gaming or 4K video or detach for a tablet touch pen interface and leave the keyboard/processor on the desk or in the backpack. I develop AI finance software — we’ve been waiting for these ‘display in the keyboard” laptops to improve. The idea is to have a context-sensitive “palette” of financial instruments on the keyboard display (variously zoomable lists and large idiot buttons for workflow) without interrupting the main display which is running usually 1 to 3 desktops. All that requires “game… Read more »