Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro has an improved keyboard, up to an octa-core CPU

Apple is updating its MacBook Pro lineup with new models that’s said to fix the biggest issue users been complaining about for the past few years — the keyboard.

The new 13 inch and 15 inch MacBook Pro laptops for 2019 feature a 4th-gen butterfly keyboard which the company says feature new materials in the switches to reduce the likelihood of keys getting stuck.

For the first time you’ll also be able to get a MacBook Pro laptop with up to an octa-core processor… but only if you opt for the 15.4 inch model.

Apple says a MacBook Pro 15 with an octa-core chip can offer up to twice the performance of a quad-core model, or up to 40 percent better performance than a hexa-core version thanks to the new 9th-gen Intel Core i7 and Core i9 Coffee Lake Refresh processor options.

The 15.4 inch notebooks also feature Apple T2 security chips, Apple’s Touch Bar with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, stereo speakers, a 720p webcam, three microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.

The MacBook Pro 15 has a 15.4 inch, 2800 x 1800 pixel, 500 nit display and comes with AMD Radeon Pro 555X to Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU options, 16GB to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and 256GB to 4TB of solid state storage.

Apple also includes an 83.6 Wh battery that the company says is good for up to 10 hours of battery life while web surfing or watching videos, and an 87 watt USB-C power adapter.

The new MacBook Pro 15 measures about 13.8″ x 9.5″ x 0.6″ and weighs just over 4 pounds.

The MacBook Pro 13 with Touch Bar with is also getting a keyboard update, although other specs bumps are a bit less impressive.

Apple is sticking with 8th-gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor options, although users an configure the laptops with slightly faster 8th-gen chips than before.

The MacBook Pro 13 with Touch Bar features Intel Iris Plus 655 graphics, a 13.3 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 500-nit display, and a 58 Wh battery. The notebook measures 12″ x 8.4″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 3 pounds, and it’s available with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 128GB to 2TB of solid state storage.

Prices for the new 2019 MacBook Pro lineup start at $1799 for a 13 inch model or $2399 for a 15 inch version.

via Six Colors, Engadget, and Laptop Mag