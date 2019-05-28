Amazon launches ZenBook Flip 14 with AMD Ryzen

The Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a convertible notebook with a touchscreen display, a 360-degree, and support for a digital pen. Asus has been selling a models with Intel processors and optional NVIDIA graphics for a while. But now it looks like the company has quietly added an AMD Ryzen-powered model to the lineup.

As far as I can tell, Asus didn’t mention the new Ryzen-powered ZenBook Flip 14 during the company’s press event at Computex. But several European retailers have posted product pages for the new Asus ZenBook Flip 14 UM462DA with AMD inside.

German site NotebooksBilliger.de is showing two models:

The convertible notebook features Harman Kardan audio and HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A ports, a headset jack, a microSD card reader, and two USB 2.0 ports for some reason.

With a 42 Wh battery, I wouldn’t expect this laptop to win any battery life awards anytime soon. But the laptop weighs 3.5 pounds as it is. Adding a bigger battery would probably make the machine a little less comfortable to lug around from place to place.

It measures just 12.7″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″ though, which makes it relatively compact for a 14 inch convertible.

via NotebookCheck and Amazon.fr