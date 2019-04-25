Windows 10 May 2019 Update requires at least 32GB of storage

The next major Windows update is set to launch next month, and it’s expected to bring some new features including support for a new light theme and Windows Sandbox for Pro users, as well as the ability for Windows Subsystem for Linux users to access Linux files using Windows tools.

But one change that might not be so exciting? The Windows 10 May 2019 Update (also known as version 1903) needs at least 32GB of storage to run properly.

That’s about twice as much as Windows 10 version 1809 (the October 2018 update).

Previously Microsoft said you needed 16GB to run Windows 10 32-bit and 20GB for Windows 10 64-bit. Now you need 32GB for either version of the operating system.

The change will probably hit folk with entry-level computers the hardest — there aren’t many Windows PCs that ship with less than 32GB of storage, but in recent years there have been some.

Anyway, the new minimum storage requirement probably shouldn’t come as a surprise. Earlier this year Microsoft revealed that it was adding a feature called Reserved Storage that would be used to set aside space for Windows updates, temporary files, cache files, and other data. Among other things, this should reduce the likelihood that Windows updates fail to install because your device doesn’t have enough free space… assuming you have enough space to install Windows 10 in the first place.

via PureInfoTech