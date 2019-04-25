Windows 10 May 2019 Update requires at least 32GB of storage

The next major Windows update is set to launch next month, and it’s expected to bring some new features including support for a new light theme and Windows Sandbox for Pro users, as well as the ability for Windows Subsystem for Linux users to access Linux files using Windows tools.
But one change that might not be so exciting? The Windows 10 May 2019 Update (also known as version 1903) needs at least 32GB of storage to run properly.
That’s about twice as much as Windows 10 version 1809 (the October 2018 update).
Previously Microsoft said you needed 16GB to run Windows 10 32-bit and 20GB for Windows 10 64-bit. Now you need 32GB for either version of the operating system.
The change will probably hit folk with entry-level computers the hardest — there aren’t many Windows PCs that ship with less than 32GB of storage, but in recent years there have been some.
Anyway, the new minimum storage requirement probably shouldn’t come as a surprise. Earlier this year Microsoft revealed that it was adding a feature called Reserved Storage that would be used to set aside space for Windows updates, temporary files, cache files, and other data. Among other things, this should reduce the likelihood that Windows updates fail to install because your device doesn’t have enough free space… assuming you have enough space to install Windows 10 in the first place.
via PureInfoTech
Microsoft 2016: “You must pay more for licenses if your computers have over 32GB storage.”
https://www.cnx-software.com/2016/09/02/hardware-requirements-for-discounted-windows-10-licenses-for-entry-level-mini-pcs-tv-sticks-tablets-notebooks-and-aio/
Microsoft 2018: “You can use extra storage (Above our 32GB price break limit) so Windows Updates won’t break your stuff.”
Microsoft 2019: “You need over 32GB storage.”
“We heard you voice loud and clear: you don’t want that after every update Windows takes up an additional 8-10 GB on your small system SSD. We understand you don’t want to delete the junk from there every month. So instead we will take that space permanently. Yeah, you might want to upgrade from that 128GB SSD by 2020…”
I guess owners of some of those cheap Windows machines might be forced to try some “alternative” OSes.
Looks like the end of the line for my Dell Venue 8 Pro
Same here
So, just to be clear, will the new Windows 10 installation automatically carve out this amount of storage during installation?