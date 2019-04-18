Ubuntu 19.04 released with performance and display improvements (among other things)

The latest version of Ubuntu is here, and while the developers at Canonical emphasize features for developers and enterprise users in their blog post announcing Ubuntu 19.04, there are also some significant updates for end users.

For example, the default version of Ubuntu is now using the GNOME 3.32 desktop environment, which offers better support for high-resolution displays, better use of system resources (including CPU and RAM), and improved support for external graphics cards, among other things.

Ubuntu 19.04 is now available for download from Ubuntu.com.

Other updates in this release include the Linux 5.0 kernel, Firefox 66, LibreOffice 6.2.2, and some small changes to the desktop behavior as well as support for an easier way to enable Bluetooth support on Raspberry Pi devices and a bunch of Ubuntu Server updates.

Official flavors of Ubuntu are also getting version 19.04 “Disco Dingo” updates, including Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, and Ubuntu Studio.

One flavor that’s getting a particularly big update this cycle is Xubuntu, which has a lot of changes, including the return of image editing program GIMP (last seen in Xubuntu four years ago), support for LirbeOffice Impress for the first time, theme improvements, bug fixes, and updates to the utilities for file search, viewing documents.