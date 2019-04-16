Sony PS5 will feature AMD Ryzen CPU and Radeon Navi graphics

Sony’s next-gen game console is in the works, and Wired has some of the first solid details.

First the good news — it has the sort of specs you’d want in a high-end gaming PC including some state-of-the-art AMD silicon that’s not even on the market yet.

Now for the less good news — the Sony PlayStation 5 (or whatever it’s called) won’t ship this year.

It’s not clear if that means it’ll ship in 2020 or sometime after that. But here’s what we do know so far:

3rd-gen AMD Ryzen CPU

Custom GPU based on AMD’s 7nm Radeon Navi graphics

Ray Tracing support

8K display support

Custom 3D audio solution

SSD storage

Compatible with current-gen PSVR headset

Backward compatible with PS4 games

If you want a deep dive into what we know about the CPU and GPU technology used in AMD’s upcoming chips, AnandTech has you covered.

Meanwhile, it’s not like the competition is sitting still while Sony develops its next game console. Microsoft plans to unveil its Xbox plans ahead during an event on June 9th, ahead of the E3 game conference.

But while we don’t know much about Microsoft’s next high-end game console, it looks like the company has something to tide folks over — a cheaper Xbox One S All Digital, which lacks an optical disc drive.

The company hasn’t officially announced the new model yet, but WinFuture found some European pricing and release details, along with a picture of the disc-less game console.

Update: The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is officially up for pre-order for $250, and it should be available in stores May 7th.

Rumor has it that Nintendo is also working on a smaller, cheaper version of its popular Switch game console.