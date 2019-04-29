Samsung Sero is a vertical TV for watching vertical videos

For the most part smartphones are designed to be used in portrait mode, while most TV shows, movies, and home videos have historically been shot in landscape/widescreen.

So while there are still plenty of purists who complain whenever they see vertical videos on YouTube or elsewhere, it’s also not exactly surprising that Instagram, Snapchat, and other phone-first platforms have largely embraced vertical video — you can shoot videos without rotating your phone, and people who watch will do so the same way.

But with a growing amount of vertical content being shot on phones, it leads to the question… is it just for phones? Samsung’s betting that some folks might want to watch those videos on a bigger screen, because the company has just introduced a 43 inch TV designed for vertical video.

The Samsung Sero goes on sale in South Korea next month for about $1,600, and it’s a QLED television with 60 watt, 4.1 channel speakers, support for NFC for pairing with your smartphone, and the ability to mirror your phone’s display — allowing you to stream vertical videos straight to your TV.

The good news is that the Sero isn’t just a vertical TV. You can also rotate the screen 90 degrees to watch videos in landscape orientation… just the way you can on your phone.

In fact, while Samsung is pitching this as a TV that can be used for vertical video, it might be better to think of it as a TV that supports 90 degree screen rotation. And if that’s a trend that takes off, it’s one that I could even see vertical video-haters getting behind, since it could open the door to displaying portrait-orientation artwork or other content on a TV when you’re not using it to watch videos.

via SamMobile and The Korea Herald