Samsung Galaxy View2, Tab S5e, and Tab A10 are now available

Three new Samsung tablets go on sale today, including two previously-announced models, and another that was kind-of-quietly-teased.

The 10.5 inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is now available for $400 and up, while the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is priced at $240 and up.

Meanwhile, the 17.3 inch Galaxy View2 is available from Samsung for $740 (or $37 per month for 20 months if you buy it from AT&T). All three devices run Google Android software.

Samsung Galaxy View2

Samsung’s Galaxy View2 is certainly the most unusual of the bunch. It’s a big-screen device that’s as much a portable TV as a tablet. While it doesn’t have a TV tuner, you can use DirecTV Now or other apps to stream live or recorded TV over the internet, and the large display makes it something you can carry around the house and use in the kitchen, office, or anywhere else you may not have a TV.

With a built-in kickstand, you can prop up the tablet for watching, or collapse it for use on a table or lap.

The Galaxy View2 weighs about 4.9 pounds and measures 16.4″ x 10.4″ x 0.7″. It has a 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, a Samsung Exynos 7884 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage plus a microSD card reader for up to 400GB of removable storage.

A 12,000 mAh battery keeps the device running while unplugged, and there’s a USB 3.1 Type-C port for charging or data. And there’s a headphone jack and a 5MP front-facing camera if you want to listen privately and/or make video calls without disturbing folks around you.

If you’re wondering why this model costs so much more than Samsung’s smaller tablets, the big screen is probably only part of the answer — the Galaxy View2 is also a 4G LTE-ready device that can connect to AT&T’s wireless network.

It also supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. There’s no word on if or when a cheaper WiFi-only model may be available.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

This is a more traditional tablet, albeit a relatively premium model by Android tablet standards.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features a 10.5 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, and a choice of two memory/storage configurations: 4GB/64GB for $400 or 6GB/128GB for $480.

Other features include a fingerprint reader, front and rear cameras, a microSD card slot, quad speakers, a UBS 3.1 TYpe-C port, and GPS.

The tablet measures 9.7″ x 6.3″ x 0.2″ and weighs 14.1 ounces.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

The Galaxy A series of tablets are generally cheaper, no-frills models, and this new version is no exception.

It’s a 9.7″ x 5.9″ x 0.3″ tablet that weighs 1 pound and which features a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a Samsung Exynos 7904A processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card reader.

It has stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.