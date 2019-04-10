Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 10.1 coming April 26th

Samsung’s newest Android tablets go on sale in the United States later this month.

The Galaxy Tab S5e, which was unveiled in February, is a 10.5 inch tablet with a 2560 x 1600 pixel AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snpadragon 670 processor, and a $400 starting price.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A10.1, which launched at the same time, is a more affordable model with a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel LCD display, a Samsung Exynos 7904 processor, and prices starting at $230.

Both should be available in the US starting April 26th, although pre-orders open on April 12th.

Here’s an overview of specs for each model:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

10.5 inch 2560 x 1600 pixel sAMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage

microSD card reader (up to 512GB)

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Quad speakers

USB 3.1 Type-C port

POGO connectors for optional keyboard

Fingerprint sensor

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

7,040 mAH battery

Android 9 Pie

245mm x 160mm x 5.5mm

400 grams

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1