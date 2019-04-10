Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 10.1 coming April 26th

Samsung’s newest Android tablets go on sale in the United States later this month.
The Galaxy Tab S5e, which was unveiled in February, is a 10.5 inch tablet with a 2560 x 1600 pixel AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snpadragon 670 processor, and a $400 starting price.
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A10.1, which launched at the same time, is a more affordable model with a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel LCD display, a Samsung Exynos 7904 processor, and prices starting at $230.
Both should be available in the US starting April 26th, although pre-orders open on April 12th.
Here’s an overview of specs for each model:
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- 10.5 inch 2560 x 1600 pixel sAMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor
- 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage
- microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Quad speakers
- USB 3.1 Type-C port
- POGO connectors for optional keyboard
- Fingerprint sensor
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- GPS
- 7,040 mAH battery
- Android 9 Pie
- 245mm x 160mm x 5.5mm
- 400 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1
- 10.1 inch 1920 x 1200 pixel LCD display
- Samsung Exynos 7904 octa-core processor
- 2GB RAM/32GB storage or 3GB/64GB or 3GB?128GB
- microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Stereo speakers
- 3.5mm audio jack
- USB 2.0 Type-C port
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- GPS
- 6,150 mAh battery
- Android 9 Pie
- 245.2mm x 149.4mm x 7.5mm
- 470 grams
The Tab S5e is why the Tab S2 is being discounted by $100. I wonder whether they’ll keep the S2 around at this lower price. In many ways it falls between the Tab S5e and new Tab A. It’s still one of the slimmest and lightest tablets in its size range.
Do they both run DEX? That might make them worthwhile.
The Tab S5e does. I doubt that the Tab A does.