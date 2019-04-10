Samsung Galaxy A80’s rotating triple cameras face the front or back

Samsung’s new Galaxy A80 is a smartphone that’s nearly all screen on the front, thanks to slim bezels and no visible front-facing camera.

But that’s because the three cameras on the back of the camera are also the phone’s front-facing cameras. When you fire up the camera app and switch to selfie mode, the camera section slides up from behind the screen and the camera module actually flips around to face forward.

It’s not the first all-screen phone we’ve seen with slide-out cameras in the past year. But it might be one of the most unusual models.

The Galaxy A80 features a 6.7 inch, 2400 x 1800 pixel AMOLED display, an octa-core processor (with two 2.2 GHZ CPU cores and six 1.7 GHz cores), 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

It’s powered by a 3700 mAh battery and supports 25 watt fast charging. The phone also has an in-screen fingerprint reader.

But it’s the phone’s three cameras that really makes the Galaxy A80 stand out:

48MP F/2.0 primary camera

8MP F/2.2 123 degree wide-angle camera

3D depth sensing camera

While the Samsung Galaxy A series phones are typically cheaper and less powerful than Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note phones, the company has also made a habit of introducing new features first in its A series.

For example, the company’s first phone with a camera cut-out in the display was last year’s Galaxy A8s. That feature found its way to the Galaxy S10 a few months later.

Does that mean we’ll see rotating cameras on an upcoming Galaxy Note or S series phone? I have no idea. But it wouldn’t surprise me at all.

There are a few down-sides to the design: the Galaxy A80 has no microSD card reader and no headphone jack. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see those omissions in a next-gen flagship, but I know a lot of folks would be disappointed.

Samsung also recently launched the Galaxy A70 smartphone with a somewhat less unusual design. It has three rear cameras, but they don’t rotate. Instead there’s a waterdrop-style notch for a 32MP F/2.0 selfie camera on the front of the phone. Samsung calls this its first phone with an “Infinity-U” design.

The rear cameras include a 32MP F/1.7 primary camera, an 8MP F/2.2 123 degree wide angle camera, and a 5MP F/2.2 depth camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 has an octa-core processor with two 2 GHz CPU cores and six 1.7 GHz cores, 6GB to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a microSDXC card reader.

It has a 6.7 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel display, a 4,5000 mAh battery, fast charging support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition support.