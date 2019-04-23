Razer Blade 15 now available with 240Hz display, Core i7-9750H processor

The Razer Blade 15 is a gaming laptop with a 15.6 inch display, an Intel Core i7 hexa-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and NVIDIA graphics. The laptop measures less than 0.8 inches thick and weighs about 4.5 pounds to 4.7 pounds, depending on the configuration.

And now Razer is offering updated configurations with support for up to a 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor and up to a 240 Hz Full HD display or an OLED 4K touchscreen display.

Those new options will cost you.

Razer still offers an entry-level configuration with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce 1060 Max-Q graphics, and a 1080p, 60 Hz display for $1600.

But a fully decked-out model with a Core i9-9750H processor, GeForce 200 Max-Q graphics, and a 4K OLED touchscreen display will set you back $3300.

The laptop’s other features include Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5 support, and a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera.

Razer is also updating its 17 inch Razer Blade Pro laptop that’s 25 percent smaller than its predecessor, and which is also available with up to a Core i7-9750H processor. Prices for the new Razer Blade Pro 17 will start at $2500.