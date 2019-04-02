Raspberry Pi releases official keyboard and mouse accessories

Normally it’s not exactly big news when a PC maker releases a new keyboard or mouse. But when the Raspberry Pi foundation, maker of a line of tiny,

low-power PCs that sell for $35 or less does it? Well it’s still probably not big news, but it’s kind of interesting, because while the organization’s been selling Raspberry Pi computers for eight years, the group hasn’t offered an official keyboard or mouse… until now.

There are basically two interesting things about the accessories. First, they’re available in two colors: black and grey or white with red accents (and black text on the keyboard). Second, the keyboard is also a USB hub, with three USB 2.0 ports on the back.

Otherwise, these are pretty standard PC accessories, unless you count the Raspberry Pi key where you’d normally find a Windows icon.

The keyboard has 78 keys. Both the keyboard and mouse are wired, not wireless. And they’re relatively affordable, with the keyboard selling for $17 and the mouse going for $8.

Raspberry Pi offers six keyboard layouts including UK English, US English, Spanish, French, German and Italian, but there are plans to offer additional layouts in the future.

The keyboard and mouse join a growing number of accessories available from Raspberry Pi, including an official case, a universal power supply, a TV tuner, several cameras, and a power over Ethernet adapter.