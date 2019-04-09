Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 665, 730, and 730G mobile chips

Qualcomm is upgrading its mid-range smartphone chip family with three new processors. The company says its Snapdragon 665 brings improvements for photography and on-device imaging and AI features, while the Snapdragon 730 and 730G offer better CPU and graphics performance, among other things.

The Snapdragon 730G is a particularly unusual chip — it’s designed to offer a better gaming experience for upper mid-range smartphones (suggesting that Qualcomm doesn’t think you necessarily need a Snapdragon 800 series chip for mobile gaming).

Among other things, the Snapdragon 730G includes a WiFi network latency manager, “anti-cheat extensions” for game developers, and something the chip maker calls a “jank reducer” that allegedly eliminates stuttering in games by up to 90 percent.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 730G offers up to 25 percent faster graphics rendering than the Snapdragon 710, and up to 15 percent faster graphics then the non-gaming version of the Snapdragon 730, despite having the same Adreno 618 GPU (it’s overclocked in the Snapdragon 730G).

The Snapdragon 730 and 730G both feature eight Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU cores, Hexagon 688 DSP, Spectra 350 ISP, and Snapdragon X15 modem.

The Snapdragon 665, meanwhile, is an octa-core chip with Kryo 260 CPU cores, Adreno 610 graphics, a Hexagon 686 DSP, Spectra 165 ISP, and Snapdragon X12 modem.

via Qualcomm (1)(2)