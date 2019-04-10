Oppo Reno 5X is today’s other phone with a weird camera

The same day that Samsung unveiled the first smartphone with a slide-up, reversible camera system, Chinese phone maker Oppo revealed a different answer to the question of what to do with the front camera on an all-screen smartphone.

As expected, the Oppo Reno is a smartphone with flagship specs, a high screen-to-body ratio, and a wedge-shaped front camera that hides behind the screen when you’re not using it and pops out when you are.

The phone will come in three versions: a Oppo Reno Standard Edition, which is set to go on sale in China this month for $450 and up, a Reno 10X Zoom Edition coming in May for $600 and up, and a Reno 5G model coming… later.

The most unusual feature in each model is probably the wedge camera system. It houses a 16MP camera with an LED flash. There’s a motor that slides out the wedge when you want to use the front camera. And there’s a fall-detection sensor that will automatically close the camera if you drop the phone to help prevent damage.

As the name suggests, the Reno 10X Zoom Edition also support 10X zoom shots using the rear camera system — although that’s hybrid zoom. The phone has a 48MP primary rear camera, a 13MP telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom thanks to periscope design, and an 8MP wide-angle camera.

The phone also has a 6.6 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor, 6GB to 8GB of RAM, 128GB to 256GB of storage (plus a microSD card reader), and a 4,000 mAh battery.

It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and ships with Android 9 software.

The cheaper Reno Standard Edition phone has a 6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, a 3,65 mAh batter, and just two rear cameras: 48MP primary and 5MP depth-sensing.

This model has similar RAM and storage options, but it lacks the microSD card reader found on its bigger, more powerful sibling.

via Engadget and 9to5Google