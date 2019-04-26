One Mix 3 will be an 8.4 inch convertible laptop with Intel Amber Lake

One Netbook’s next tiny laptop will be… a little less tiny. The maker of the One Mix Yoga and One Mix 2 Yoga is starting to reveal details about it’s upcoming One Mix 3.
While the first two models had 7 inch displays, the new model will have an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display. It’s powered by an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, and like its predecessors it’ll have a backlit keyboard, a touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and support for an optional stylus.
One Netbook is currently running a beta test for the One Mix 3 with a small group of testers, and the company plans to release the little laptop sometime around June.
Here’s what we know about the One Mix 3 so far:
- 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display (16:10 aspect ratio)
- 10-point multitouch support + pen support (4096 levels of pressure sensitivity)
- 360 degree hinge
- Intel Core m3-8100Y processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 256GB or 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage + additional M.2 slot for second SSD and/or 4G LTE module
- 8,600 mAh battery
- Fingerprint sensor
- Backlit keyboard
- USB Type-C port
- microSD card reader
- 204mm x 129mm x 14.9mm (8″ x 5.1″ x 0.59″)
- 659 grams (1.5 pounds)
By comparison, the One Mix 2S Yoga I reviewed last year measures 7.2″ x 4.3″ x 0.67″ and weighs about 1.2 pounds, which makes the new model a little wider, but thinner than its predecessor.
The few photos I’ve seen so far also seem to show that while the new model still has a small keyboard, there’s a little more space between the keys which could make typing a little more comfortable.
2019 is shaping up to be an interesting year for mini laptops. Rival device maker GPD is set to launch the 8.9 inch Pocket 2 Max this year, as well as the AMD Ryzen-powered, gaming-friendly GPD Win Max.
via One Netbook (Facebook), PC Watch, and One Netbook discord server
That resolution is stupid…
So it’s just the 2S but with a bigger screen. Why give it the name of 3 though?
Nice. What bands does the 4G LTE support? I don’t want to tether my phone.
Wondering the same. Also wondering how much would the LTE version cost.
I wonder if it comes with a SIM slot and you can later install an LTE modem later. It seems there’s a separate M.2 slot for the LTE modem or another SSD.
Looks like there’re at least 2 color variants. I’m liking the all black over the all silver one. The backlit keyboard and a 360-degree hinge are great. It seems the keyboard will have at least semi-normal keys this time.
If this becomes available on Amazon Prime (sold by Amazon as well), then I’d definitely get one.
I’m happy that UMPCs and netbooks are making a comeback! It’d be great if there were a 16 GB RAM option (mostly for VMs).
I would love to see a decent small Windows tablet or 2 in 1.
Problem is in battery. 2h of serious use top, and that’s a problem. Yes 20.000 mah battery would make this thing heavier and bulkier.
But would you buy laptop that would have 2h of juice?
It similar to some electric cars, low “refuel” costs, but 30 miles you can make are pointless.