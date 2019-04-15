One Mix 2S Yoga 7 inch handheld PC now available with up to a Core i7-8500Y processor

One Netbook’s One Mix 2S Yoga is a pocket-sized computer with a 7 inch, full HD touchscreen display, a QWERTY keyboard that’s just (barely) big enough for touch typing, and a a convertible tablet-style design that lets you flip the screen back to switch from laptop to tablet modes.

When the little computer first hit the streets last year, it was basically available in two configurations: you could opt for a One Mix 2 Yoga with an Intel Core m3-7Y30 Kaby Lake processor or a One Mix 2S Yoga with a Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake chip.

Now there’s another option: the One Mix 2S Yoga Platinum Edition sports an Intel Core i7-8500Y Amber Lake processor. It also has 512GB of solid state storage, which is twice as much as you’d get from other models.

Those upgrades come at a price though: GeekBuying is taking pre-orders for a model with a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $1200.

By comparison, you can get a Core m3-7Y30/8GB/256GB model for $650 or a Core m3-8100Y/8GB/256GB model for $670.

So yeah, the Core i7 version costs almost twice as much. But it’s pretty much the only computer available in this form factor that’s available with a Core i7 chip.

Just keep in mind that it’s a 5 watt, low-power Core i7 chip, so while it should offer better performance than the Core m3 model, the difference isn’t going to be enormous.

Anyway, the One Mix 2S Platinum Edition is a limited edition model, so get em while they’re hot, I guess.

via One Netbook (Facebook)