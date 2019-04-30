Liliputing

Oculus Rift S VR headset up for pre-order for $399 (ships in late May)

jThe Oculus Rift S is a virtual reality headset with a higher-resolution display than the original Oculus Rift, support for inside-out position tracking (so you don’t need to place sensors around the room), and a more comfortable design.

First announced in March, the new headset is up for pre-order from the Microsoft Store for $399, and it has an estimated ship date of May 21st.

Update: Facebook has confirmed that the Oculust Rift S ships May 21st… as does the new Oculus Quest standalone VR headset, which is also up for pre-order starting today.

The new headset features two 1280 x 1440 pixel displays (for a combined resolution of 2560 x 1440), 5 built-in cameras for room-scale position tracking, and design changes that should offer better light blocking and weight distribution.

On the down side, something obviously had to give in order for Facebook-owned Oculus to offer a new model with those features without raising the price.

The Oculus Rift S has an LCD screen with an 80 Hz screen refresh rate, while the original Oculus Rift had an OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The new headset works with Oculus Touch wireless motion controllers and it’s designed to connect to a PC with a relatively decent processor and NVIDIA GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290 or better graphics.

Brad Linder

LordDavon

Just to clarify, the 5 cameras for the tracking are in the headset. This uses Inside-Out tracking, as opposed to the room camera setup of the original.

8 hours ago
Brad Linder
Brad Linder

Yeah, I thought that was clear, but I’ll add the words “built-in” to the post just to be on the safe side.

8 hours ago
Grant Russell

I wonder how this will compare to some of the other Windows Mixed Reality headsets. The Samsung HMD Odyssey is $350, has a higher resolution, and its a 90hz display instead of 80hz.

6 hours ago