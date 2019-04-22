Now you can use more Samsung phones, tablets as Linux desktop PCs

Samsung’s Linux on DeX software lets you use a Samsung smartphone or tablet as a Linux desktop computer by connecting an external display, mouse, and keyboard and running the app.
When the software launched last year it was only compatible with two devices — the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4.
Now Samsung has rolled out an update that brings support for a bunch of additional Samsung devices released over the past few years.
Officially, these devices are now supported:
- Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy 105G
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
But redditors and folks at xda-developers have confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 is also supported, as is the upcoming (maybe) Samsung Galaxy Fold.
One thing that hasn’t been updated? Linux on DeX still uses a custom build of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, an operating system that’s about three years old at this point. It’s a long-term support release, which means the folks at Canonical will continue to offer support for another two years. But it would be nice to see an update to the more recent Ubuntu 18.04 LTS at some point.
via SamMobile and IoT Gadgets
Nice! I might have to stop hating samdung.
This is the future for everything but professional applications. Why apple hasn’t invested in this is beyond me.
Android is about to be support native desktop UI as well which will also support the desktop chrome browser & finally put ChromeOS out of it’s misery. This will completely remove Windows from the casual consumer desktop space, regulating it to the declining highend.
There is so much more new active development on Android, Linux, iOS than either Windows or Mac. Several of our sister companies have completely stopped all future Windows/Mac development & only offer legacy support. There is literally no one starting new fresh development there anymore, anywhere
MS also knows this, there only hope right now is the upcoming Windows “lite”. But they are copying a failed ChromeOS model. There is simply no mass development there either. Some problems cannot be solved, it’s just that simple.
I bet Apple will also be going down the iOS desktop route within the next 5 years.
I already have a VNC app on my android devices. I connect to my quad-core i5 home server and get all my linux apps and access to my filesystem. I applaud them for their compatibility, I just don’t want to configure another linux client.