Nexus 6P bootloop class action settlement: Huawei and Google to pay $9.75 million

The Google Nexus 6P was an interesting smartphone when it launched in late 2015. It was the most powerful Nexus device released to date, had an excellent camera, and… had a tendency to go into a bootloop, making the device unusable (a fate that its smaller, less powerful cousin, the Nexus 5X also suffered from… and which also led to a class action suit and settlement).
A group of Nexus 6P owners filed a class action suit in 2017 over the bootloop problem, and now Google and its hardware partner Huawei have agreed to a settlement.
The Verge reports that if a judge approves the settlement next month, the companies will pay out $9.75 million, which means that some Nexus 6P owners could get up to $400 for their troubles.
The issues isn’t just that there was a problem with the phones — the plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege that even after Google and Huawei knew about the issue, they didn’t acknowledge it and continued to sell phones to customers.
If you already swapped your Nexus 6P for a Google Pixel XL, you only qualify to get about $10. But if you bought a Nexus 6P on September 25th or later, you could get anywhere from $75 to $400 by submitting a claim.
How about the Nexus 5X? I’m reading about it has it’s share of bootloop issues, too. I don’t have it, but part of me is still interested in it as a now low-cost device for tinkering with custom ROMs.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LG_smartphone_bootloop_issues
In January 2018, LG agreed to pay the participants in the lawsuit a $700 credit towards the purchase of a LG smartphone or $425. Since the lawsuit was not certified as a class action, consumers not actually participating in the lawsuit do not get this payment.
I really like my LG G2 and G5, but I won’t buy a Google branded phone because of my son’s experience with the Nexus 5x.
Shucks – I bought 2 phones. One went into the bootloop of death, so I fixed it by letting it run on the 2 cores and sent it to Google for an exchange. The other one – it ran well but the battery was dying – so I sold it to a refurbisher and got some money.