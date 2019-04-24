Meizu 16s is a Snapdragon 855-powered, notch-free flagship for $475 and up (in China)

Chinese phone maker Meizu’s latest flagship sports a 6.2 inch OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and dual rear cameras (48MP + 20MP 3x telephoto). But the most impressive thing about the Meizu 16s may be something that it doesn’t have — a notch.

Bucking the latest flagship trends, the Meizu 16s has screen bezels. They’re slim, but they’re there at the top and bottom of the display. And the top one is large enough for an earpiece speaker and a 20MP camera.

The Meizu 16s goes up for order in China on April 28th, with prices starting at about $475 for a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Meizu will also offer higher-priced configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. And while it’s unlikely that the Meizu 16s will be available in the United States anytime soon, AnandTech notes that an international model with full support for European wireless networks is on the way.

The smartphone has a 2232 x 1080 pixel display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3,600 mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port, but no headphone jack.

Meizu will offer a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio adapter, but it will be sold as an optional accessory for about $15 if you buy it bundled with the phone, or $25 if you buy the adapter separately.

via Android Police