Live from the Next@Acer event in Brooklyn

Acer is holding its annual spring product launch event in Brooklyn New York today, and I’m on site to check out the latest products.

Acer ConceptD 900 is a top of the line desktop with dual Xeon processors, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, support for up to 192GB RAM and 60TB of RAID storage. #NEXTATACER pic.twitter.com/iHkGkbBVAs — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) April 11, 2019

Acer ConceptD 500 desktop has integrated wireless charger, quiet cooling, NVIDIA RT4000 graphics. #NEXTATACER pic.twitter.com/6muWbFSH9O — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) April 11, 2019

Acer ConceptD 9 laptop with an easel aero hinge, pen support, low fan noise, 4K display offers power of a gaming PC in a package designed for creative professionals. pic.twitter.com/7dWomxqx2l — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) April 11, 2019

ConceptD lineup also includes the ConceptD 7 and 5 (which is the smallest in the lineup) pic.twitter.com/IPb8wfTTTe — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) April 11, 2019

Acer says it developed the ConceptD family after realizing that 60 percent of hardcore gamers were using gaming PCs for creative work, and 15 percent if gaming PCs weren’t being used for gaming at all. #NextAtAcer pic.twitter.com/uOmUuHFWpR — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) April 11, 2019

Acer Predator Helios 700 features 9th gen Intel Core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce 2080 (not Max Q), keyboard that slides out for better cooling, magforce keys with linear switches for adjustable attenuation. #NEXTATACER pic.twitter.com/EDheGCbVxh — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) April 11, 2019

Acer’s new Predator Helios 300 with 9th gen Core i7, RTX 2070 Max Q, improved cooling. #NEXTATACER pic.twitter.com/YcTS0yvrHZ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) April 11, 2019

Acer Nitro 7 is a 19.9mm thin gaming laptop with 144Hz display, 9th-gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GPU. #NEXTATACER pic.twitter.com/Zhu8dkvWW7 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) April 11, 2019

Acer Travelmate P6 is a premium Enterprise Chromebook that measures 16.6mm, has a fingerprint sensor, a privacy shutter on the camera, and fast charging support. pic.twitter.com/t86IdjgU8A — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) April 11, 2019

Acer Chromebook 715 for Enterprise has an 8th gen Intel processor, backlit keyboard with numeric keypad, a fingerprint reader and aluminum chassis. #NEXTATACER pic.twitter.com/yQwkayQZDw — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) April 11, 2019