Live from the Next@Acer event in Brooklyn

Acer is holding its annual spring product launch event in Brooklyn New York today, and I’m on site to check out the latest products.

You can follow along during the press conference thanks to Acer’s YouTube stream. But I’ll be sharing updates on Facebook and Twitter throughout the event, and I’ll have more details and hands-on videos this afternoon once I’ve had an opportunity to get a closer look at the new devices.

AdamS
Guest
AdamS

A little surprising that none of these teasers mention Ryzen. I trust you’ll keep an eye out.

5 hours ago