Lilbits 364: A tiny AMD Ryzen PC

Small form-factor desktop computers have been around for ages, but we’ve seen a whole bunch of interesting models in recent years thanks to Intel’s NUC line of mini PCs and a whole slew of similarly-small models.

What we don’t see a lot of are models with AMD processors. But that’s starting to change.

In January ASRock introduced the DeskMini A300 desktop computer with an AMD A4 socket for Ryzen processors that use up to 65 watts, and a chassis that measures just 6.1″ x 6.1″ x 3.1″.

Now that you can buy a barebones DeskMini A300 for about $150, the folks at AnandTech took one for a spin and have posted a detailed review of the relatively inexpensive little desktop — and for the most part it seems like a bargain.

Here's a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.