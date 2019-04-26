Lilbits 364: A tiny AMD Ryzen PC

Small form-factor desktop computers have been around for ages, but we’ve seen a whole bunch of interesting models in recent years thanks to Intel’s NUC line of mini PCs and a whole slew of similarly-small models.
What we don’t see a lot of are models with AMD processors. But that’s starting to change.
In January ASRock introduced the DeskMini A300 desktop computer with an AMD A4 socket for Ryzen processors that use up to 65 watts, and a chassis that measures just 6.1″ x 6.1″ x 3.1″.
Now that you can buy a barebones DeskMini A300 for about $150, the folks at AnandTech took one for a spin and have posted a detailed review of the relatively inexpensive little desktop — and for the most part it seems like a bargain.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web. intel
- ASRock DeskMini A300 Review: An affordable DIY AMD Ryzen mini PC [AnandTech]
ASRock’s DeskMini A300 is one of the first AMD Ryzen mini PCs, and it seems to offer a lot of bang for the buck… especially if you’re interested in gaming on a budget. But it might not be the best choice for a media center, due to driver limitations.
- The former lead designer of Gmail just fixed Gmail on his own [Fast Company]
Simplify Gmail is a Chrome extension from former Gmail lead designer Michael Leggett. It… simplified Gmail and offers a less cluttered UI by moving, minimizing, and removing some features (like sidebars… and the big Google logo).
- Amazon is readying a Hi-Def music streaming service [Music Business Worldwide]
Amazon is rumored to be developing a $15/month hi-fi music streaming service that could undercut TIDAL’s $20 pricing. The selling point would be “better than CD” quality audio, but Amazon is still said to be signing up content partners.
- World’s first in-display fingerprint scanner for LCD display panels [GizmoChina]
A growing number of smartphones have in-display fingerprint sensors, but so far they’ve all featured OLED displays. Now a company called Fortsense says it’s developed a way to bring them to LCD screens, which could lead to cheaper phones with the feature.
Deskmini A300 failed the Netflix 4K test and no support for UHD Blu-rays. Wait for next gen.
The first and last items currently show the same summary paragraph.
Whoops, thanks! It should be fixed now.