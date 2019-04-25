Lilbits 363: Tired of Pixel 3a leaks yet?

Rumor has it that Google will officially launch the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL on May 7th, the first day of this year’s Google I/O developer conference. They’re expected to be cheaper than the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, while offering the same stellar cameras as their higher-priced counterparts.

And honestly, there’s not a lot of mystery surrounding the phones at this point — some early prototypes seem to have fallen off a truck in Russia late last year, and we’ve already seen some nearly full-fledged reviews of the phones.

But real-world photos never look quite as nice as the high-quality renders companies make to promote their phones. So here’s a look at the platonic ideal of a Google Pixel 3a, courtesy of Evan Blass:

