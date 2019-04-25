Lilbits 363: Tired of Pixel 3a leaks yet?

Rumor has it that Google will officially launch the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL on May 7th, the first day of this year’s Google I/O developer conference. They’re expected to be cheaper than the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, while offering the same stellar cameras as their higher-priced counterparts.
And honestly, there’s not a lot of mystery surrounding the phones at this point — some early prototypes seem to have fallen off a truck in Russia late last year, and we’ve already seen some nearly full-fledged reviews of the phones.
But real-world photos never look quite as nice as the high-quality renders companies make to promote their phones. So here’s a look at the platonic ideal of a Google Pixel 3a, courtesy of Evan Blass:
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Google Pixel 3a renders [@evleaks]
High quality render of the Google Pixel 3a, courtesy of @evleaks. It’s expected to be officially unveiled in May, along with the Pixel 3a XL. Both are said to have the same cameras as the Pixel 3, but cheaper designs (and processors).
- crostini: ‘–enable-gpu’ not the panacea [Linuxium]
Google’s Crostini tool that allows you to run Linux apps on Chromebooks now has initial support for GPU-accelerated graphics… but it’s still clearly a work in progress and it offers only modest performance gains over unaccelerated graphics.
- Google Fit is now on iOS [Google]
Google Fit app is now available for iOS. It can also connect to Apple Health.
- Oppo’s Reno 10x lets you zoom closer than any Samsung phone [Android Police]
Oppo Reno 10X zoom smartphone launching in Europe in early June for 800 Euros, features pop-up selfie camera, 6x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and Snapdragon 855.
- Mario Kart Tour [Nintendo]
Mario Kart Tour is coming to Android and iOS this summer, but Nintendo is already accepting sign-ups for a closed beta set to run from May 22 – June 4.
- TiVo Commercial Auto Skip Has Arrived [ZatzNotFunny]
Automatic commercial skipping comes to the TiVo Bolt, Roamio, and Mini DVR. It’s the kind of feature I recall TiVo avoiding in the early days of DVRs in order to stay on the good side of content providers. But times have changed.
