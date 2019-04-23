Lilbits 362: Is a new NVIDIA Shield 2-in-1 on the way?

NVIDIA is best known for making chips, but the company has also dabbled in first-party hardware over the years including the NVIDIA Shield TV and the now-discontinued NVIDIA Shield portable and Shield Tablet K1.
So what’s next? I don’t know… but it sure looks like the company is at least preparing for the possibility of a new tablet… or 2-in-1 laptop… or something.
Xda-developers received a tip that there’s code in the latest NVIDIA Shield Experience software that strongly suggests an unreleased device code-named “mystique” would support both tablet and desktop modes, as well as some sort of “hybrid” mode.
There’s no word on if or when mystique will be released. If NVIDIA decides to scrap the project before it’s ever announced, well… it wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- NVIDIA is working on a desktop mode feature, possibly for a new 2-in-1 SHIELD Tablet [xda-developers]
NVIDIA Shield software code mentions a feature for switching between tablet and desktop modes, suggesting the company may be working on a new Android 2-in-1 tablet.
- Chrome screenshots confirm ‘touchless’ Android based on Oreo [9to5Google]
Google may be working on a version of Android for low-end feature phones without touchscreen displays.
- NexDock 2 update #3 [Kickstarter]
NexDock 2 laptop-like accessory for smartphones exceeds crowdfunding goal, is now expected to ship with a backlit keyboard.
- Kodi 19 gets a codename [Kodi]
Open source, cross-platform media center application Kodi’s next version will be number 19… but it’s code-name will be “Matrix.”
- Data Saver is now Lite mode [Chromium Blog]
Google renames Data Saver in Chrome to “Lite mode.” It still uses server-side compression to speed up page loads/reduce bandwidth consumption. It’s an Android-only feature (at least for now).
Switch Pro confirmed !