Lilbits 362: Is a new NVIDIA Shield 2-in-1 on the way?

NVIDIA is best known for making chips, but the company has also dabbled in first-party hardware over the years including the NVIDIA Shield TV and the now-discontinued NVIDIA Shield portable and Shield Tablet K1.

So what’s next? I don’t know… but it sure looks like the company is at least preparing for the possibility of a new tablet… or 2-in-1 laptop… or something.

Xda-developers received a tip that there’s code in the latest NVIDIA Shield Experience software that strongly suggests an unreleased device code-named “mystique” would support both tablet and desktop modes, as well as some sort of “hybrid” mode.

There’s no word on if or when mystique will be released. If NVIDIA decides to scrap the project before it’s ever announced, well… it wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened.

