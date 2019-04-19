Lilbits 361: Chromebooks with numeric keypads are a thing now

Last week Acer unveiled the first Chromebook with a number pad on the right side of the keyboard. A few days later HP joined the party by introducing the new HP Chromebook 15.

It’s a 15.6 inch laptop with a full HD display, a metal cover, a metal keyboard deck, and a backlit keyboard. The laptop measures 0.7 inches thick, weighs about 4 pounds, and it includes stereo speakers tuned by B&O, and two USB Type-C ports.

HP says the new Chromebook 15 should be available soon for $449 and up.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

