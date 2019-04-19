Lilbits 361: Chromebooks with numeric keypads are a thing now

Liliputing

Last week Acer unveiled the first Chromebook with a number pad on the right side of the keyboard. A few days later HP joined the party by introducing the new HP Chromebook 15.

It’s a 15.6 inch laptop with a full HD display, a metal cover, a metal keyboard deck, and a backlit keyboard. The laptop measures 0.7 inches thick, weighs about 4 pounds, and it includes stereo speakers tuned by B&O, and two USB Type-C ports.

HP says the new Chromebook 15 should be available soon for $449 and up.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Cory Roberts

For the Blackberry:

*128 GB of storage, only 6 GB of RAM.

5 hours ago
penguinx64
Guest
penguinx64

I’m very happy with my 13.3 inch Asus C300 Chromebook without a Keypad. It’s small and light with a big enough screen, and cost less than half the price of the HP. 15.6 inches is too big for my lap and a weight of 4lbs is too heavy to travel with. If I really wanted a 15 inch laptop, I could get one with Windows for less than $449 and install Linux Mint.

3 minutes ago