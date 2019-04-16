Lilbits 360: Apple and Qualcomm call off their lawsuits

Apple and Qualcomm have announced a new six-year license agreement that starts this month, a multi-year chipset supply agreement, and end end to all litigation between the two companies.

That’s… a little surprising, quite honestly. The companies have been fighting over patents for years, with the latest court case getting underway just this week.

Update: OK, maybe it’s not so surprising. Apple had been planning to use Intel’s upcoming 5G modems for its next-gen iPhones… but Intel just announced it’s no longer going to develop 5G modems for phones, instead shifting its focus to 5G modems for PCs and 5G technology for network infrastructure products.

Under terms of the agreement, Apple will make one-time settlement payment to Qualcomm.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.