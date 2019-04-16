Lilbits 360: Apple and Qualcomm call off their lawsuits

Apple and Qualcomm have announced a new six-year license agreement that starts this month, a multi-year chipset supply agreement, and end end to all litigation between the two companies.
That’s… a little surprising, quite honestly. The companies have been fighting over patents for years, with the latest court case getting underway just this week.
Update: OK, maybe it’s not so surprising. Apple had been planning to use Intel’s upcoming 5G modems for its next-gen iPhones… but Intel just announced it’s no longer going to develop 5G modems for phones, instead shifting its focus to 5G modems for PCs and 5G technology for network infrastructure products.
Under terms of the agreement, Apple will make one-time settlement payment to Qualcomm.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Chip maker Qualcomm and Apple have agreed to end all litigation [CNBC]
CNBC reports that Qualcomm’s stock shot up more than 20 percent after the announcement was made public. It probably doesn’t hurt that Qualcomm says it expects incremental earnings per share of $2.
- Introducing the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition [Xbox]
Microsoft introduces the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, a disc-less version of its game console that’s up for pre-order today for $250 and available in stores starting May 7th. It’s $50 cheaper than a normal Xbox One S.
- Android Q beta now has audio balance settings [/r/Android]
Android Q beta includes native audio balancing, hearing aid support in the Accessibility settings. Samsung and some other phone makers have had this for a while, but it could be coming to all Android phones in the future.
- RIP: Insignia’s cheap and popular Assistant-equipped speakers have been discontinued [Android Police]
Best Buy’s Insignia Voice line of dirt cheap smart speakers with Google Assistant have been discontinued.
- Samsung Successfully Completes 5nm EUV Development [Samsung]
Samsung says it’s 5nm FinFET process tech is ready, promises it will offer 10 percent better performance, 20 percent lower power consumption compared to 7nm.
- Microsoft to Take on AirPods with Surface Buds [Thurrott]
Microsoft is allegedly developing Surface-branded wireless earbuds code-named “Morrison,” will likely include Cortana integration.
